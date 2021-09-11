CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

REPORT: OSU's Harper unavailable, Martin 'questionable' for Tulsa Game, per Cowboy Radio Network

By Hallie Hart hhart@stwnewspress.com
The News Press
 6 days ago
Jason Elmquist/Stillwater News Press Oklahoma State safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) and linebacker Devin Harper (16) bring down Iowa State running back Breece Hall at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Starting linebacker Devin Harper is out for the Oklahoma State football team’s game against Tulsa, according to the Cowboy Radio Network.

Before the game, the radio network listed Harper, a supersenior from Knoxville, Tennessee, as someone who is unavailable because of injuries. The broadcast also said wide receiver Braydon Johnson is out with injury, as well as right guard Hunter Woodard, who missed the opener against Missouri State.

Harper was active in the Cowboys’ victory against the Bears, recording nine tackles and 1.5 sacks. Sophomore Mason Cobb is behind Harper on the depth chart.

Additionally, it’s “questionable” if wide receiver Tay Martin and defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan will play, per the radio network. In OSU’s opener, Martin led the receiving corps with 107 yards and one touchdown on six catches.

Freshman Jaden Bray is listed on the depth chart behind Martin.

