The Killing of the Louisiana Kingfish

On Tuesday, there was still an hour and a half until lunchtime, and cars were already lining up in a parking lot off Airline Drive in Metairie, Louisiana, as locals waited patiently for a hot meal made and served by the Virginia-based nonprofit Mercy Chefs. “It’s been insane,” says Gary LeBlanc, the organization’s founder and CEO. “We’ve been serving about 20,000 meals a day for the last week, and every day we add another five hundred somehow.” Between its thirteen mobile kitchens across the state in communities such as Hammond, LaPlace, Houma, Golden Meadow, Raceland, and Larose, the organization served 21,403 plates on Monday, topping the record-setting 18,000 meals served in a single day after Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO