CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

The Killing of the Louisiana Kingfish

By Mike Reilley
lakepowelllife.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was September 10, 1935, and Huey P. Long had just finished speaking to the Louisiana legislature. As he crossed the foyer shots rang out and Long – known as “The Kingfish” – fell mortally wounded. At the time of his death Long, 42, was one of the most powerful...

www.lakepowelllife.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

UPDATE: Elections Postponed in Louisiana

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has confirmed in a statement that the fall elections will be postponed. Below you can see the text of his announcement:. Baton Rouge, LA – Today, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced that Governor John Bel Edwards has agreed with his recommendation to reschedule the fall 2021 elections in light of the devastation brought on by Hurricane Ida.
LOUISIANA STATE
Garden & Gun

Feeding Louisiana in the Aftermath of Ida

On Tuesday, there was still an hour and a half until lunchtime, and cars were already lining up in a parking lot off Airline Drive in Metairie, Louisiana, as locals waited patiently for a hot meal made and served by the Virginia-based nonprofit Mercy Chefs. “It’s been insane,” says Gary LeBlanc, the organization’s founder and CEO. “We’ve been serving about 20,000 meals a day for the last week, and every day we add another five hundred somehow.” Between its thirteen mobile kitchens across the state in communities such as Hammond, LaPlace, Houma, Golden Meadow, Raceland, and Larose, the organization served 21,403 plates on Monday, topping the record-setting 18,000 meals served in a single day after Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
LOUISIANA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

504-pound gator suspected of killing man in Louisiana floodwaters is captured

A 12-foot-long alligator believed to have attacked a Louisiana man in Hurricane Ida floodwaters two weeks ago was captured and killed Monday, and authorities found human remains in its stomach. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said the parish coroner’s office was working with investigators to determine if the remains...
LOUISIANA STATE
naturalgasworld.com

Louisiana declares storm emergency

A tropical storm is expected to hit areas still reeling from the impact of Hurricane Ida. Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards said September 12 that Tropical Storm Nicholas could disrupt ongoing recovery operations from Hurricane I... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to Natural Gas World...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
HuffingtonPost

Driver Killed In Line For Gas Amid Hurricane Ida Cleanup In Louisiana

A hurricane-induced gas shortage in Louisiana prompted one man to shoot and kill another in line at a pump in suburban New Orleans on Friday afternoon. The victim, Dwayne Nosacka, was seen confronting the driver of a white minivan who had cut ahead of his vehicle in line at a Chevron station, police said. While others tried to deescalate the situation, the minivan driver fetched a gun from his car and shot Nosacka once in the chest before fleeing the scene.
LOUISIANA STATE
Shore News Network

Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden dealt a political blow after committee rejects drug pricing control bill

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce rejected a key drug pricing control bill in a stunning rebuke of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leadership. Democratic Reps. Kurt Schrader, Scott Peters and Kathleen Rice voted alongside their Republican colleagues on the panel, creating a 29-29 tie on the vote to pass the legislation during a committee hearing Wednesday. The hearing was held to mark up parts of Democrats’ sweeping $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, the Build Back Better Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Huey Long
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
ALASKA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio gov thinks a law is making kids sick and says it’s unconstitutional. He won’t challenge it

Some are questioning Gov. Mike DeWine’s sincerity when he says he’s doing all he can to fight the spread of coronavirus among children. DeWine and the leaders of children’s hospitals are in a panic over the lack of masking in Ohio schools. Hospital admissions of children with covid are up 536% since July and the […] The post Ohio gov thinks a law is making kids sick and says it’s unconstitutional. He won’t challenge it appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
MotorBiscuit

Flashing Headlights to Warn of Speed Traps Is Protected By the 1st Amendment But That Doesn’t Mean It’s Legal

Flashing headlights is not a new concept. We have all driven down the road and saw someone flash their lights a few times. It is used to communicate when there is something up ahead of you that they have already passed while driving. In most situations, it is a warning that a policeman is performing their duty ahead, whether checking for drunk drivers, waiting with a speed detector, or dealing with some other situation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana Legislature#Impeachment#The Louisiana House#U S Senate#The White House#Democratic
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls to shut down the government in wild Steve Bannon interview

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for the US government to be shut down, in bizarre comments made during an interview with Steve Bannon.The former political strategist to Donald Trump asked Ms Greene about the Democrat’s $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill during an interview for his War Room podcast on Thursday.Mr Bannon asked whether House Republicans had a plan to stop Democrats from passing the bill in the forthcoming weeks, to which Ms Greene replied that she hadn’t heard of any such plan yet. She then continued: "But I’ll tell you what I have to say, Steve: Shut...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Trump gave six months extra Secret Service protection to his kids, three officials. It cost taxpayers $1.7 million.

An earlier version of this article said that Tiffany Trump recently married. She is engaged but not married. The article has been corrected. In June, former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin visited Israel to scout investments for his new company, then flew to Qatar for a conference. At the time, Mnuchin had been out of office for five months.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate

Comments / 0

Community Policy