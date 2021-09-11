CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen, 17, accused of shooting 19-year-old woman to death in car

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 17-year-old boy is under arrest for allegedly fatally shooting a 19-year-old woman inside a vehicle, police said Saturday. Just before 6 p.m. Friday, police received a call that a person had been shot inside a vehicle at 4660 La Jolla Village Drive in University City. Officers from the San Diego Police Department’s Northern Division arrived at the location and found a 19-year-old Hispanic female in the front passenger seat with an apparent gunshot wound to her upper body.

