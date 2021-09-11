Mid Atlantic Arts Announces 45 Grants Awarded Through Its 2021-22 ArtsCONNECT Touring Program
(BALTIMORE, MD) -- Mid Atlantic Arts has announced 45 grants through its 2021-2022 ArtsCONNECT touring program. The grants, awarded directly to the presenting organizations, will provide $338,375 in support of tours by 12 performing artists and ensembles at 38 different performing arts presenters in the District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Supported presenters include two grantees new to the ArtsCONNECT program, and represent a mix of independent, municipal, and university-based organizations from urban, suburban, and rural communities across the mid-Atlantic region.www.newjerseystage.com
