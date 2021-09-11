Mid Atlantic Arts Announces 45 Grants Awarded Through Its 2021-22 ArtsCONNECT Touring Program

The Blue Ridge Rock Festival was the biggest event in the history of Pittsylvania County, with at least 30,000 people attending it every day. The first day of it brought a lot of complaints among some in the area and even those attended, but most major issues seemed to get resolved and after the event the Pittyslvania County government issued a statement praising it. Last night the CEO of Blue Ridge Rock Festival issued a statement that he may now retire, believing to have failed to make a good enough event for people. Here is his statement:

DANVILLE, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO