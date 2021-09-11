CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Mid Atlantic Arts Announces 45 Grants Awarded Through Its 2021-22 ArtsCONNECT Touring Program

newjerseystage.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BALTIMORE, MD) -- Mid Atlantic Arts has announced 45 grants through its 2021-2022 ArtsCONNECT touring program. The grants, awarded directly to the presenting organizations, will provide $338,375 in support of tours by 12 performing artists and ensembles at 38 different performing arts presenters in the District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Supported presenters include two grantees new to the ArtsCONNECT program, and represent a mix of independent, municipal, and university-based organizations from urban, suburban, and rural communities across the mid-Atlantic region.

www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay News Wire

Arts Advocates announces 2021-2022 programs and events

SARASOTA, FL – Arts Advocates is pleased to announce its schedule of 2021-22 programs and events, including a pop-up member show in the Arts Advocates Gallery in addition to the continuation of the Sarasota Colony Artists exhibit, monthly programs, and a private tour of the Hermitage Artist Retreat. Arts Advocates...
SARASOTA, FL
MyChesCo

$544.1K in Grants Announced for Programs in the City of Chester

CHESTER, PA — State Rep. Brian Kirkland announced that the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency awarded $544,109 in grant funding to programs in the City of Chester. “Too many in our community—especially our young people—are caught up in a cycle of violence from which they can’t find a way...
CHESTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
wallstreetwindow.com

CEO Of Blue Ridge Rock Festival, Jon Slye, Says He May Bow Out After Giant Event In Blairs Outside Danville, Virginia

The Blue Ridge Rock Festival was the biggest event in the history of Pittsylvania County, with at least 30,000 people attending it every day. The first day of it brought a lot of complaints among some in the area and even those attended, but most major issues seemed to get resolved and after the event the Pittyslvania County government issued a statement praising it. Last night the CEO of Blue Ridge Rock Festival issued a statement that he may now retire, believing to have failed to make a good enough event for people. Here is his statement:
DANVILLE, VA
chatsports.com

MAC Announces 2021 Diversity & Inclusion Program Award Winners

Cleveland, Ohio – The Mid-American Conference (MAC) announced today the individual award winners for achievements in diversity & inclusion with the MAC Diversity & Inclusion Administrator and Student-Athlete awards. Jewel Cotton, Assistant Director of Mentoring Initiatives at Central Michigan University was named winner of the MAC Diversity & Inclusion Administrator Award. Ohio sophomore wrestling student-athlete Kamal Adewumi was named winner of the MAC Diversity & Inclusion Student-Athlete Award.
CLEVELAND, OH
ramapo.edu

Ramapo College’s Berrie Center Receives Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation Grant for SQUONK Opera

MAHWAH, N.J. – The Berrie Center for Performing and Visual Arts at Ramapo College of New Jersey has received an $8,000 grant from the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation to restart live performances with SQUONK Opera’s Hand to Hand on Tuesday, October 5 and Wednesday, October 6 at the Ramapo campus band shell lawn. There will be four performances with additional opportunities for backstage tours, an artist’s workshop, and Q&A’s with the artists over the two-day period. All events are free and open to the public but reservations are required. For more information or to make a reservation, patrons can go to the Berrie Center website at www.ramapo.edu/berriecenter.
MAHWAH, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing Arts#Touring Program#Fed Me#New Jersey Stage#Henry Street Settlement#Latinx#National Treasures#Noche De Oro#James Madison University#Va Buster Williams#Cultural Services Inc#Fvcs#Tablao Flamenco#Stockton University#Ny Gamelan Cudamani Lrb#Canada Ny#Balinese#Bucknell University#Goucher College#Md Lafayette College
nd.gov

2021 Main Street Awards announced

“We are deeply grateful for the efforts seen across North Dakota by communities that are passionate about applying the principles of the Main Street Initiative,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “Creating healthy, vibrant communities with smart, efficient infrastructure that will attract and retain a 21st century workforce requires a team effort, and these awards demonstrate the success we can achieve as a state when we work as one.”
POLITICS
nafme.org

CMA Foundation and NAfME Announce Three 2021 State Advocacy Award Grant Winners

RESTON, VA (September 8, 2021) — In collaboration with the Country Music Association (CMA) Foundation, the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) announces the 2021 recipients of the State Music Education Association Advocacy Grant Awards. These grants support the work of NAfME federated music education associations (MEAs) by augmenting existing advocacy initiatives and creating new advocacy opportunities.
CHARITIES
MyChesCo

Cooper Hewitt Announces Winners of the 2021 National Design Awards and National Design Month Programming

NEW YORK NY — Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum recently announced the winners of the 2021 National Design Awards. The 22nd class of winners were honored for design innovation and impact in nine categories. In October, National Design Month programming will highlight the work of the winners and celebrate the power of design in the everyday world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
maufl.edu

Millennia Atlantic University Announces its 2021 Commencement Speaker

Millennia Atlantic University Announces its 2021 Commencement Speaker. While prioritizing safety and celebrating the success of our graduates, this year’s commencement exercises will be conducted in person on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the Intercontinental Hotel in Doral, Florida. The ceremony will include a commencement address by...
DORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Japan
trentondaily.com

PACF’S Trenton Arts Fund Awards Grants to Eight Nonprofits

The Trenton Arts Fund at the Princeton Area Community Foundation has awarded a total of $25,000 in grants to eight nonprofits working to make the arts more accessible to the community. The Trenton Arts Fund was created in 2018 by John Hatch and his husband, David Henderson, to support arts,...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Chicago

Wisconsin Military Academy Refunds Donation Made By Senior With Dementia

CHICAGO (CBS) — Weeks after the Morning Insiders reported on Lisle man’s effort to get a Wisconsin military academy to refund a donation made by his elderly father with dementia, St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy has agreed to return all of the money. Last month, George Hillier told CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas his dad had donated thousands to St. John’s, where he used to work. At the time, George said he suspected his father’s health was slipping but he didn’t know he had dementia. “He said, ‘Well son,’ and there was a pause,” Hillier said. “He said, ‘Son, that’s easy to do when...
ADVOCACY
thephoto-news.com

Central Valley. Justin T. Dimino Memorial Scholarship program announces 2021 awards and 2021 Out of Darkness Community Walk

As students are preparing to return to school, two deserving young Monroe area students are the recipients of the Justin T. Dimino Memorial Scholarship: Nicholas Shirazi of Sacred Heart Parish, who will be entering Burke Catholic High School in September, and Dean Pesce of Monroe-Woodbury High School, who will be a freshman at Springfield College in Massachuetts.
WOODBURY, NY
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will American Dream Miami mega-mall ever become reality?

Doing just a fraction of the business that its developer had projected, a recently opened New Jersey mega-mall is hemorrhaging red ink, raising questions about the viability of an even larger shopping complex and amusement center planned by the same company in South Florida. Nearly two years after opening, the so-far disappointing financial performance of the American Dream mega-mall and ...
MIAMI, FL
vegas24seven.com

LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL ANNOUNCES 2021 ART

The festival continues its partnership with renowned platform Justkids to expand the festival’s lasting cultural impact on Downtown Las Vegas. Life is Beautiful, Las Vegas’ premier three-day music, art, culinary and comedy festival is pleased to announce the renowned artists who will take over Downtown Las Vegas to create the stunning, inspiring and beautiful backdrop for this year’s festivities. The 2021 art program includes a 360-degree space takeover by Camille Walala, a playful large-scale installation on the Las Vegas Motel façade by Nicolas Barrome and the return of the BACARDÍ® Art Motel featuring Spidertag and Antonyo Marest. Also joining the art lineup this year Las Vegas’ very own Amy Sol, Brazilian rising star Criola, street art authority It’s A Living and many more.
VISUAL ART
newjerseystage.com

Middlesex County free Public Health Center reopens with free health screening services for residents

(MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ) -- Middlesex County Office of Health Services, which is committed to maintaining the health and well-being of the community through disease prevention and health promotion, is offering free Public Health Clinics to encourage residents to be proactive in all aspects of their health. The Middlesex County Public Health Clinic, located at 596 Jersey Avenue, New Brunswick, provides a variety of services including childhood and adult immunizations, cancer screenings, physicals, and much more to all Middlesex County residents free of charge.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Boston Globe

Boston Ballet announces its roster for 2021-22

Boston Ballet artistic director Mikko Nissinen has announced the company’s roster for the 2021–22 season, which will see the Ballet return to the Citizens Bank Opera House for the first time since COVID-19 caused the suspension of live performances in March 2020. The season will begin with “The Nutcracker” (Nov. 26–Dec. 26) and continue with four productions in the spring, concluding with “Swan Lake” (May 26-June 5). “We have all been waiting for this reemergence and the return to live performances,” Nissinen said. “It is a pleasure to welcome our new dancers to the company and Boston Ballet II for this renaissance. I am looking forward to working with these artists and sharing their special talents with our audiences.”
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy