Hackettstown, NJ

Deadline For Applications To Centenary Stage Company’s Young Performers Workshop Is September 15th

newjerseystage.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company’s Young Performers Workshop will run September 18 through December 19. This is a 15-week theatre training program that will conclude with a weekend of shows performed by the students. All applicants must complete an interview with the director of the program, Michael Blevins, before registering. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, September 15.

www.newjerseystage.com

