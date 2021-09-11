Monmouth County Park System Holds Wind & Sea Festival On September 18th

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the article(PORT MONMOUTH, NJ) -- From kayaking to kite flying, the Monmouth County Park System’s upcoming Wind & Sea Festival is brimming with coastal activities for the whole family to enjoy. Held on Saturday, September 18 from 11:00am-5:00pm, this event will take place at Bayshore Waterfront Park, Port Monmouth. Visitors are invited to try kayaking, fishing, kite flying, seining, sand casting, and much more!

