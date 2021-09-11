Your Community: Library Lets Loose
Join Johnson County Library Foundation on Saturday, September 18, 2021 for an evening of fun & entertainment. Library lovers everywhere will enjoy the Foundation’s signature fund-raising event, Library Lets Loose – a festive, FREE, virtual & family-friendly event. This year marks the Foundation’s 25th anniversary, and Library Lets Loose 2021 will herald that milestone by telling stories of lives profoundly affected in positive ways by the Library.shawneemissionpost.com
