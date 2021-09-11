INJUSTICE Star Fred Tatasciore Teases Captain Atom Role And Reflects On BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN (Exclusive)

Hailed as a post-modern classic, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision took on superhero tropes while using meta-text to discuss larger issues like mental health and grief. To be sure, that was certainly the way WandaVision was promoted and played out to some extent. However, by its final episode, the Disney+ series eschewed resolution in favor of special effects and the opportunity to tee up next year’s Doctor Strange sequel. For audiences disappointed by WandaVision’s failure to live up to its own hype, there is a superhero show that does all of that, and it’s about to return for its third season on HBO Max.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO