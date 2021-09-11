INJUSTICE Star Fred Tatasciore Teases Captain Atom Role And Reflects On BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN (Exclusive)
Fred Tatasciore is a legend, and no stranger to the DC Animated Universe. Fresh off bringing the villainous Shao Kahn to life in Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, we'll get to hear the actor in the highly anticipated Injustice movie coming out next month. In that adaptation of the award-winning video games, Tatasciore will bring the heroic Captain Atom to life.www.comicbookmovie.com
