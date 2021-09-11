CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

INJUSTICE Star Fred Tatasciore Teases Captain Atom Role And Reflects On BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN (Exclusive)

By JoshWilding
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 6 days ago

Fred Tatasciore is a legend, and no stranger to the DC Animated Universe. Fresh off bringing the villainous Shao Kahn to life in Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, we'll get to hear the actor in the highly anticipated Injustice movie coming out next month. In that adaptation of the award-winning video games, Tatasciore will bring the heroic Captain Atom to life.

www.comicbookmovie.com

Comments / 0

Related
seattlepi.com

'Shameless' Alum Steve Howey to Star in 'True Lies' Pilot at CBS (EXCLUSIVE)

Steve Howey has been cast in one of the lead roles in the CBS drama pilot based on the movie “True Lies,” Variety has learned exclusively. Howey will star as Harry, the role played in the film by Arnold Schwarzenegger. The character is described as a benign, play-it-safe, seemingly risk-averse computer salesman and devoted family man, married with two kids. But in reality, Harry is an undercover operative, a first-class spy working for a covert U.S. Intelligence organization.
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Get to Know 'Mani' Star Txunamy Ortiz With 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive!)

Txunamy Ortiz is definitely a young star on the rise!. The 12-year-old currently stars as Brittany on the Brat TV series Mani, which just released a new episode on Thursday (September 9). In the new ep, “Gwen Golden Music,” still stuck in the wrong body, Brittany and Mani have to...
TV & VIDEOS
Inverse

Doom Patrol

Hailed as a post-modern classic, Marvel Studios’ WandaVision took on superhero tropes while using meta-text to discuss larger issues like mental health and grief. To be sure, that was certainly the way WandaVision was promoted and played out to some extent. However, by its final episode, the Disney+ series eschewed resolution in favor of special effects and the opportunity to tee up next year’s Doctor Strange sequel. For audiences disappointed by WandaVision’s failure to live up to its own hype, there is a superhero show that does all of that, and it’s about to return for its third season on HBO Max.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Tatasciore
wegotthiscovered.com

Will Smith Reportedly Wants Team-Up Film With Deadshot And Bloodsport

With the success of James Gunn’s recent addition to the DC film universe, The Suicide Squad, everyone wants a piece of the action and according to a report, even a star who was eyed to take part on the project wants in with a future film. According to a report...
MOVIES
Deadline

Warner Bros’ ‘The Bodyguard’ Reboot Taps Scribe Matthew López To Pen

Tony-nominated The Inheritance playwright Matthew López is writing the remake of Warner Bros’ 1992 blockbuster The Bodyguard. That pic starred Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston (who died in 2012), grossing $411M WW. The new movie is reportedly inspired by the 1992 romantic drama which followed a former Secret Service agent, played by Costner, who takes on the job of bodyguard to an R&B singer, whose lifestyle is most unlike a President’s. The Bodyguard repped Houston’s big screen debut at the time. Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures, and Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing. Rideback’s Nick Reynolds will serve as EP. Lin...
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

MORTAL KOMBAT: BATTLE OF THE REALMS Interview: Matthew Mercer On His Dual Roles As Stryker & Smoke (Exclusive)

Picking up shortly after the explosive finale of Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms follows a team of heroes who are besieged by the enemy forces of Shao Kahn. Raiden and his group of warriors are forced into a deal to compete in a final Mortal Kombat that will determine the fate of the realms; Scorpion, meanwhile, must find the ancient Kamidogu before it's used to resurrect the One Being to avert the destruction of all things.
VIDEO GAMES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SUPERMAN: MAN OF TOMORROW Star Ikè Amadi Hopes To Return To The DCAU As Martian Manhunter (Exclusive)

Following the events of Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, Superman: Man of Tomorrow served as a new take on the Man of Steel's origin story with a fresh animation style that carried over into Justice Society: World War II. While we'll meet another version of Supes in Injustice, it remains to be seen when we'll get to return to this iteration of the iconic DC superhero's world.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Captain Atom#Halloween#Teases#Pentagon#4k Blu Ray Digital
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

STAR WARS: CLONE WARS Original Asajj Ventress Actress Grey Griffin Discusses A Possible Return (Exclusive)

Asajj Ventress became a recurring character in The Clone Wars, but we first met her in Genndy Tartakovsky's critically acclaimed Star Wars: Clone Wars series way back in 2003. While that show is no longer considered canon, there are many fans who would like to see it revisited in some form, especially now it's been added to Disney+ (a decision that was long overdue).
TV & VIDEOS
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SCOOBY-DOO's Grey Griffin Reflects On Bringing Daphne Into SUPERNATURAL For Animated Episode (Exclusive)

Grey Griffin has literally hundreds of credits to her name, including Kitana in Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms (we'll have the full interview to share with you soon). However, one of the most iconic has to be Daphne in the Scooby-Doo franchise, a role she also lent her voice to for a very special episode of Supernatural's thirteenth season: "Scoobynatural."
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Batman star Ben Affleck's The Accountant 2 teased by director

Batman star Ben Affleck's The Accountant is getting a sequel – and now possibly a third film. Bosses have been keen on a follow up to the surprise 2016 action-thriller hit for years, but now that a sequel has been greenlit, director Gavin O'Connor has admitted one of the reasons he wanted to come back for a second was so he could do a third.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Movies
seattlepi.com

Palatin Media, European Star Cinema, Rocket Rights Team for Premium Drama 'The Capelli Code' (EXCLUSIVE)

Palatin Media, European Star Cinema and Rocket Rights have teamed up on a new innovative drama series, “The Capelli Code,” which uses state-of-the-art VFX technology to better create localized versions. The technology means the series contains “built-in elements” enabling localized versions to use local stars at an affordable price. More...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Ashanti Is Looking for the Next Big Pop Star in 'Honey Girls' Trailer (Exclusive)

Build-A-Bear is assembling its very own girl group, no stuffing required. The newest movie out of the workshop is Honey Girls, which is based on the Build-A-Bear line of the same name and stars Ashanti as the international superstar triple-threat, Fancy G, hosting a talent competition to discover the next big pop star.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Margaret Qualley, Christopher Abbott to Star in New York-Lensed Thriller 'Sanctuary' (EXCLUSIVE)

Margaret Qualley will star as a dominatrix opposite Christopher Abbott in the thriller “Sanctuary,” directed by Zachary Wigon (“The Heart Machine”). Shooting just wrapped in New York. Written by “Homecoming’s” co-creator Micah Bloomberg, the film is produced by David Lancaster and Stephanie Wilcox of Rumble Films (“Whiplash,” “Nightcrawler”) with Ilya...
MOVIES
femalefirst.co.uk

REVIEW: Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two

One of the most critically-acclaimed Batman stories reaches its epic conclusion. The Holiday Killer is still on the loose when we rejoin the Dark Knight’s journey in Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two. Hoping to bring the criminal to justice before even more fatalities take place, Bruce Wayne (Jensen Ackles) is struggling to find any compelling leads.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales Teases Hilarious Halloween Special

Star Wars is no stranger to seasonal specials, going right back to the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special in 1978, but this year the sci-fi saga is about to receive its first-ever Halloween celebration in the form of LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales. An animated anthology that promises to be both hilarious and hair-raising, fans can check out the first trailer for the special, which arrives on Disney Plus next month, above.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy