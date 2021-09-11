Literary calendar: Angeline Boulley discusses ‘The Firekeeper’s Daughter’
A member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians and former director of the Office of Indian Education at the U.S. Department of Education discusses her widely-praised novel “The Firekeeper’s Daughter,” currently being adapted for a series on Netflix by Higher Ground, the production company of Barack and Michelle Obama. Virtual event. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, in the free Club Book Series presented by Metropolitan Library Service Agency (MELSA).www.twincities.com
