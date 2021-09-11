CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Literary calendar: Angeline Boulley discusses ‘The Firekeeper’s Daughter’

By Mary Ann Grossmann
Pioneer Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians and former director of the Office of Indian Education at the U.S. Department of Education discusses her widely-praised novel “The Firekeeper’s Daughter,” currently being adapted for a series on Netflix by Higher Ground, the production company of Barack and Michelle Obama. Virtual event. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, in the free Club Book Series presented by Metropolitan Library Service Agency (MELSA).

