ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Marco Rossi said he's intent on securing a roster spot with the Minnesota Wild after missing last season because of complications from COVID-19. "My goal is to make the NHL," the 19-year-old center said Wednesday. "I know how good I am. I know I can make it. I would say I have to prove myself. You have to earn that spot. It's really hard. But first I'm focusing on my rookie camp. We have two games ahead of us. Not thinking too far ahead of me. Just thinking about this week, day by day, and to give my best every day."

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO