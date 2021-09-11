Women’s soccer hosts Davidson on Sunday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The UNC Asheville women's soccer team caps off its five-game home stand on Sunday when it welcomes Davidson to town for a 2:00 p.m. kick. UNC Asheville was able to claim its first victory of the season on Thursday evening, defeating a strong Citadel squad 1-0. After a scoreless first half, freshman Lillian Morrison ripped a volley in the 64th that lifted the Bulldogs to their first win of the season, giving first-year head coach Andy McNab his first career victory. Courtney O'Malley was strong in net, picking up six saves including a game-saver in the 68th that she tipped over the crossbar. Asheville registered season highs in both shots (15) and shots on goal in the win (9).