NFL

Sports on TV

Morning Journal
 7 days ago

5:55 a.m. (ESPN2) Auto racing: Formula One, practice. 7 a.m. (GOLF) Golf: European, BMW PGA Championship, third round. 7:30 a.m. (NBCSN) Soccer: Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace. 7:30 a.m. (CBSSN) Soccer: SPL, Glasgow at St. Johnstone. 8 a.m. (FS1) Fishing: Bassmaster Open at 1000 Islands. 9 a.m. (MyYTV) High...

www.morningjournalnews.com

saturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost hammered on social media after stunning admission in Monday press conference

If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban offers words of warning to Alabama fans

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has a strong message for fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Florida. Despite Alabama being No. 1 in the latest AP Poll and being 2-0 after two strong weeks, Saban doesn’t want fans to get complacent. Saban wants fans to have respect for the opponents in order to maintain a strong level of enthusiasm throughout the year.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum names top candidates to replace Clay Helton at USC

ESPN and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum joined Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman on ESPN Tuesday morning to discuss the USC coaching change. After news broke Monday that the school would move on from Clay Helton, everyone in the college football world developed a shortlist of potential candidates.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: Trojans top candidate reportedly emerges

USC is in the hunt for a new head coach following the firing of Clay Helton. The Trojans football program is one that features plenty of tradition and is regarded as among the best in the country. However, it hasn’t won a national championship since 2004 and has failed to even qualify for a College Football Playoff berth since the Playoff era began in the 2014 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
IrishBreakdown

Game Prediction: #1 Alabama at #11 Florida

The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) take their college football best 16-game winning streak into "The Swamp" this weekend to take on the 11th-ranked Florida Gators (2-0). Both of Alabama's first two wins were by comfortable margins and most don't think the Gators have much of a chance. Florida has...
ALABAMA STATE
#Nba Tv#Ursuline College#College Soccer#Nascar Cup Series#Packers#European#Bmw Pga Championship#Cbssn#Bassmaster Open#Western Kentucky At Army#Espnu#Nascar Xfinity#Purdue#Air Force#Navy#Texas A M#Uab#Tcu#Penn St#Turf Sprint
thespun.com

Ryan Fitzpatrick Reportedly Makes Decision On Hip Injury

During the Washington Football Team’s season opener last Sunday, starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a significant injury. On Thursday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had an update on Fitzpatrick’s status. After undergoing tests and seeking multiple opinions, Fitzpatrick has decided to rehab his hip injury instead of having surgery. Rapoport...
NFL
cdcgamingreports.com

Barstool Sports Channel premieres on Sling TV

Barstool Sports continues to expand its digital media empire. Friday, Streaming television service Sling TV announced the launch of the Barstool Sports Channel, which will feature sports, pop culture and viral highlights. “We’re thrilled to partner with Barstool Sports to bring the new Barstool Sports Channel to streaming TV audiences...
TV & VIDEOS
theuconnblog.com

UConn Football vs. Holy Cross Gameday Preview | TV: CBS Sports, 12 p.m. ET

UConn football’s home opener and first home game in nearly two years is taking place today, with the Huskies facing a Holy Cross team that is not likely to be a pushover. The last time these two teams met was the opening game of the 2017 season. The second Randy Edsall era kicked off with an optimism that quickly dissipated as the Crusaders took a 20-7 lead into the halftime break. UConn needed to make a change at QB and eventually pulled ahead in the fourth quarter to secure a 27-20 Husky victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Week 1 TV Ratings

Two more big games remain on college football’s Week 1 schedule. Notre Dame and Florida State are set to play this evening, while Louisville and Ole Miss will play on Monday night. Still, the vasty majority of the Week 1 games are in the books. Week 1 was highlighted by...
NFL
tucson.com

Saturday's TV/radio sports best bets

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)
TV & VIDEOS
CBS Sports

College football on CBS Sports Network: San Diego St. vs. New Mexico St. live stream, watch online, TV channel

The Week 0 college football schedule we saw last weekend was much appreciate as a nice appetizer for the upcoming season, but now the main course has arrived. Already underway, Week 1 features a fully loaded schedule of games for the first time in 2021. With nearly every team kicking off from every FBS conference, and postponements or cancelations expected to be far less common in 2021, this week's schedule will feel jam-packed compared to anything we saw last September.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wild Ending In Bishop Gorman-Hamilton Game

We got one of the most improbable football comebacks you’ll ever see on Friday night, and it happened at the high school level. Nevada’s Bishop Gorman had a 24-7 lead over Hamilton out of Arizona with roughly a minute remaining last night night. Although it sounds impossible, Hamilton actually erased that lead and ended up wining the game in regulation.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ

