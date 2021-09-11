Rays' Wander Franco: Lands on 10-day IL
Franco (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. This move was expected after Franco suffered a right hamstring strain Friday against the Tigers. Taylor Walls was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move. Walls will be the primary shortstop while Franco is sidelined. Franco will get an MRI on Saturday and the hope is he will be able to return before the end of the regular season.www.cbssports.com
