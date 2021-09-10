Olivia Munn Breaks Silence on Pregnancy With John Mulaney: I Feel 'Good'
Happy and healthy! Olivia Munn spoke about her and John Mulaney’s pregnancy for the first time on Friday, September 10. “I’m feeling really good and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing,” the actress, 41, told Access. “There has been a really big mom tribe that comes up. I’ve heard about it, but they really come up in full force. There’s a really great dad tribe too, everyone comes up is really supportive and it means so much to me.”www.aol.com
Comments / 0