Dennis and Joanne (St. Martin) Shea of Lisbon celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 10, 2021. They were married July 10, 1971, in St. Thomas Church, Voluntown by Msgr. Joseph V. King. A surprise renewal of vows was planned by their children at St. Thomas Church on July 10th. After the ceremony, they were honored at The Fisherman Restaurant in Groton with their children and grandchildren in attendance.

LISBON, CT ・ 13 DAYS AGO