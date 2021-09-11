Alyssa Bonagura Talks “New Wings” & Her Career
As an established, celebrated songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, Alyssa Bonagura has, in one form or another, been a staple of the music industry for a decade. When she’s not writing hit songs for the likes of Jessie James Decker, she’s enthralling and connecting with fans around the world through her own releases, including latest single “New Wings”, and with life, and the world, slowly returning to some semblance of normality, including the return of live shows, she’s set to win over even more people when she performs in London later this month. Ahead of the show, PopWrapped caught up with Alyssa to find out the story behind her latest single and the artists she’s most inspired by.popwrapped.com
