Alyssa Bonagura Talks “New Wings” & Her Career

Like many artists, Jessica Lynn found life – both personal and professional – as she knew it turned upside down by the pandemic, but that didn’t stop her from being creative. While unable to hit the road – for the second year in a row – she instead began livestreaming to her growing and global fanbase, with many asking her to put a twist on several of her tracks. The streams and demand for such songs proved to be so popular that she’s now recorded four of them and will share them next Friday on her ‘Reimagined’ EP, which features her newly released, piano ballad version of “Not Your Woman.” PopWrapped caught up with Jessica to find out more about the collection and her plans for the future now that life is slowly returning to some semblance of normality.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO