CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

For Affleck and Damon, working together is a lot of fun

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m3lYK_0btA4idU00
The 78th Venice Film Festival - Premiere screening of the film "The Last Duel" - Out of competition - Venice, Italy, September 10, 2021. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck pose. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

VENICE, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Childhood friends and Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon said teaming up again to write "The Last Duel", Ridley Scott's film about rape and justice in medieval France, was above all a lot of fun.

The movie, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival, tells the true story of the last lawful duel in 14th century France, where two knights squared off in the belief that the outcome of their battle would reveal the truth behind a noblewoman's claim that she was raped.

Damon and Affleck, who also star in the film, co-wrote the script, the first time the two actors have worked on a screenplay together since "Good Will Hunting", which earned them an Oscar in 1997 and catapulted two unknown twenty-somethings into Hollywood fame.

"The big thing for me about this process was how much fun the process was and how important that is for me and my quality of life and how much I enjoy working with people that I like and love and respect," Affleck told Reuters in a joint interview with Damon on Saturday.

Damon, who at times interrupted Affleck to crack a joke, echoed his words: "It' about working with the people you love. It makes it better."

Damon stars as Jean de Carrouges, fighting to avenge the rape of his wife Marguerite and restore his family's honour by challenging her alleged attacker Jacques Le Gris, played by Adam Driver, to a duel.

The film is divided in three chapters, written from each of the three protagonists' perspectives, with the woman's point of view written by U.S. director and screenwriter Nicole Holofcener.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 3

Related
In Style

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut

No matter how many trips to Nobu Malibu there are, how many yacht photos, how many Cartier throwbacks and mall visits, it's not real — at least in the world of celebrities — until there's a red carpet involved. And while nobody needed confirmation that Bennifer 2.0 was very much a real thing, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walked the red carpet hand-in-hand at the Venice International Film Festival to celebrate the premiere of his latest movie, The Last Duel.
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

'Yellowstone' Fans Are Seriously Shocked By Cole Hauser's Latest Instagram Post

Cole Hauser posted a special throwback treat for Yellowstone fans! The actor, who stars as the one-and-only Rip Wheeler on the Paramount Network hit (which returns November 7!), took to Instagram to share an epic behind-the-scenes photo from early in his career. Today, Hauser is most recognizable as a ranch hand and Beth's love interest on Yellowstone, but his Hollywood career began decades before the show premiered.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Ben Affleck’s Net Worth?

When you hear the name Ben Affleck, a few different images might come to mind: Gigli, Batfleck, a face that hardly ever moves. Fans are often split on whether the actor is better on screen or off and if he actually deserves such a big seat at the Hollywood table. Was he really well-cast as Batman, for example, or did he contribute to DC being forever second to the unstoppable train that is Marvel?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Nicole Holofcener
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Matt Damon
nickiswift.com

The Movie Role Matt Damon Regrets Turning Down

Our apologies to Matt Damon, but we'd like to tell you about one of the movie star's biggest career blunders to date. The A-list actor, best known for his roles in the "Bourne" and "Ocean's" franchises, is among Hollywood's elite when it comes to major box office performances. Grossing over $5 billion worldwide over the years (via The Numbers), Damon has become one of the biggest box office attractions that any film can land. In fact, Damon even ranked third on Forbes' most bankable stars back in 2016! Despite being ranked so high on the list, however, Damon stood a chance to make even more money in his career had it not been for one crucial role he said no to. So exactly how much money did Damon miss out on? Try a whopping $250 million!
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Who Is Matt Damon’s Wife?

There was once a point when Matt Damon was one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. The Good Will Hunting star who exploded onto the Hollywood scene with fellow bachelor and best friend, Ben Affleck, had the good looks and down-to-earth personality that many in the celebrity world would find too good to be true within their crazy society fueled by ego, glitz, and glamour. So based on that, it would be natural to assume that Damon eventually ended up with a fellow celebrity or some big-name businesswoman. But that actually couldn’t be further from the truth. So who is Matt Damon’s wife?
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Not 'Perfect' Enough to Make Jennifer Lopez Happy?

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly obsessing about her and her boyfriend Ben Affleck looking like the perfect couple. Per the National Enquirer, the "Batman v. Superman" actor forces himself to lose weight and keep the weight off since he and JLo rekindled their romance a few months ago. This is because...
WEIGHT LOSS
Vogue

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Masked Kiss Was The Most Swoon-Worthy Moment Of The Met Gala

There are many levels of officiality when it comes to relationships between Hollywood A-listers. There’s “blurry, hard-to-see paparazzi photo” together, there’s “laughing side by side at a Lakers game in full view of everyone” together, and then, of course, there’s the upper echelon of celeb romance: “Met Gala” together. (I can just imagine Carrie Bradshaw asking Mr Big in the upcoming Sex and the City reboot, “Are we Met Gala official?”)
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
In Style

Jennifer Lopez Wore a Striped Corset Dress in Venice

J.Lo stepped out to support Ben Affleck at the Venice Film Festival. Jennifer Lopez made an appearance at the Venice Film Festival on Friday to support Ben Affleck ahead of his film's premiere. On Friday afternoon, J.Lo and Ben stepped out during the photocall for his movie, The Last Duel....
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Return to the Red Carpet Together for the First Time in 18 Years: Pics

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back and better than ever. After a summer filled with multiple vacations and PDA photos, the couple just marked another big moment in their rekindled relationship. On Friday (Sept. 10), Lopez and Affleck attend the Venice International Film Festival together for the premiere of Affleck's new movie, The Last Duel. The high-profile appearance marks Lopez and Affleck's first red carpet appearance as a couple in 18 years.
CELEBRITIES
wfav951.com

Ben Affleck Says He is a Feminist, Makes Red Carpet Debut With J. Lo

Ben Affleck opened up about his latest film, The Last Duel, which co-stars Matt Damon and Jodie Comer, and is directed by Ridley Scott. He told The Venice Film Festival: “I do consider myself a feminist.”. “The movie principally was really exciting to me because of the character of Marguerite...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Share A Steamy Kiss On A Boat As They Leave Venice — Photos

A day after their PDA filled red carpet debut, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted leaving Venice on a super romantic boat ride!. Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, just can’t keep their hands off each other. The couple, affectionately known as “Bennifer,” were spotted sharing a super steamy kiss on a boat in Venice, Italy on Saturday, Sept. 11. Jen and Ben didn’t seem to mind who was watching as they focused on just each other, seemingly leaving the Italian city after a whirlwind visit. Just before getting on the gondola, the two also appeared to kiss on the dock.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Take Center Stage at ‘The Last Duel’ Premiere, But Jodie Comer’s Performance Stokes Applause

Ridley Scott described “The Last Duel,” which stars Matt Damon, Jodie Comer, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck, as “a very challenging film, which illuminates an important issue,” when introducing the historical epic to the audience before its world premiere Friday at the Venice Film Festival. The festival had just feted the director, by bestowing on him its Cartier Glory to the Filmmaker award, given to an individual who has made a “particularly original contribution” to the film industry. Scott, who was greeted by festivalgoer with great warmth, enthusiasm and a minute-long standing ovation, thanked the festival and the award sponsor Cartier for...
MOVIES
dallassun.com

Kim Kardashian fangirls over Bennifer

Washington [US], September 11 (ANI): While fans are already delighted to see Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's return to the red carpet, it's reality star Kim Kardashian who got star-struck after seeing the much-in-love couple posing together for the cameras at the premiere of 'The Last Duel' on Friday evening in Venice, Italy.
MLB
Marie Claire

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez' Mom Star in a New Commercial Together

Ben Affleck has been hanging out with Jennifer Lopez and her kids a lot lately, but one family member who hasn't been spotted tagging along on the couple's adventures yet is Lopez' mom Lupe Rodriguez. But Rodriguez clearly approves of her daughter's rekindled love, because she agreed to make a super cute cameo in Affleck's new commercial for betting platform WynnBET.
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Sylvester Stallone Will Direct Nighthawks TV Remake Starring Frank Grillo

The Purge: Anarchy star Frank Grillo will continue his reign as an action hero in a limited series remake of the Sylvester Stallone neo-noir thriller, Nighthawks. The actor, who is best known for his roles in The Purge franchise, the television series Kingdom, and as Crossbones in the MCU, has now confirmed that the Nighthawks series will not only feature Grillo in the lead, but will be helmed by none other than Stallone himself.
MOVIES
codelist.biz

Ben Affleck turtles Ana on a double date with Matt Damon

Ben Affleck (47) and Matt Damon (49) are the male Hollywood dream team. The two friends, who had their big breakthrough with the Oscar-winning film “Good Will Hunting”, have known each other from childhood and always support each other. The girlfriends are of course an important aspect and it looks like the harmony is right here too. The two now had a double date and above all Ben and his girlfriend Ana de Armas (32) could hardly keep their hands off each other.
MALIBU, CA
POPSUGAR

J Lo and Ben Affleck Look Like They're Starring in Their Own Rom-Com at the Venice Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are showing their support for one another. On Thursday, the couple arrived together at the Venice International Film Festival ahead of the Friday premiere of Ben's new film The Last Duel, which he cowrote and stars in with Matt Damon. As the two took a boat across the water, they looked like they were starring in their own romantic comedy as they cuddled up and flashed a few smiles.
MOVIES
Reuters

Reuters

182K+
Followers
207K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy