False Alarm At NASA HQ and KSC. Everyone Is Fine.

The NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida was briefly placed under emergency lockdown on Wednesday after receiving a threat by telephone.At about the same time, an alarm was set off at NASA’s Washington DC headquarters indicating there was an active shooter on the loose.NASA says there is no ongoing danger at either location, and that the threats were unrelated.A spokesperson at NASA’s DC headquarters said an “all clear” had been issued, and they were investigating how the alarm had been triggered.Fox Orlando reported NASA sent out a statement to say that security at the Kennedy Space Center issued an alert to lock down an administrative building, and staff were told to shelter in place.Kennedy spokesperson Patti Bielling said no credible threat was found by security forces and staff were given the all clear to return to the office around 12.25pm"Kennedy takes all threats seriously and is investigating the incident,” Ms Bielling said.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO