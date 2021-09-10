CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

False Alarm At NASA HQ and KSC. Everyone Is Fine.

By Keith Cowing
nasawatch.com
 8 days ago

"A false alarm indicating an active shooter was set off at 11:05 a.m. EDT today (Sept. 10) at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C. As a result of that false alarm, a concerned citizen, thinking they were notifying the appropriate office, reported an active shooter to the security forces at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Kennedy security forces responded locally, issuing an alert for its headquarters building at about 11:50 a.m. After confirming no credible threat at either location, NASA issued an all clear to its workforce. The security forces at both locations acted quickly to assess and address the situation in an effective manner. An investigation is ongoing to determine how the alarm was triggered."

nasawatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and DC headquarters put in lockdown following active shooter false alarm and phone threat

The NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida was briefly placed under emergency lockdown on Wednesday after receiving a threat by telephone.At about the same time, an alarm was set off at NASA’s Washington DC headquarters indicating there was an active shooter on the loose.NASA says there is no ongoing danger at either location, and that the threats were unrelated.A spokesperson at NASA’s DC headquarters said an “all clear” had been issued, and they were investigating how the alarm had been triggered.Fox Orlando reported NASA sent out a statement to say that security at the Kennedy Space Center issued an alert to lock down an administrative building, and staff were told to shelter in place.Kennedy spokesperson Patti Bielling said no credible threat was found by security forces and staff were given the all clear to return to the office around 12.25pm"Kennedy takes all threats seriously and is investigating the incident,” Ms Bielling said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
spacepolicyonline.com

NASA IG Faults NASA On Management of Infrastructure Projects

A day before a House committee marks up legislation to give NASA an extra $4 billion to fix aging facilities around the country, the NASA Inspector General is out with a report faulting the agency for how it manages such projects now. The report complains about a lack of “rigor” in deciding where to apply Construction of Facilities funding already provided through the regular appropriations process.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Florida Times-Union

SpaceX landing live coverage: How to watch Inspiration4 splashdown on YouTube, Twitter and your phone

Days after four "non-astronauts" made history by launching into space, the SpaceX Inspiration4 crew is set to land Saturday night. The crew includes tech billionaire Jared Isaacman, who served as mission commander; Hayley Arceneaux, a health care worker and cancer survivor; Dr. Sian Proctor, the fourth Black female astronaut; and Chris Sembroski, a data engineer who won his seat on board the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket. They launched at 8:02 p.m. Sept. 15 from Kennedy Space Center.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
texasbreaking.com

Anti-Vaxxers Can Face Serious Repercussions If They Continue To Reject COVID-19 Vaccines: Read Details

Many Americans refuse to get vaccinated, and some interpose reasons linked to their religious beliefs and medical conditions. However, refusal to get vaccinated can have serious repercussions. After the United States, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last month, many business owners and school administrators released vaccine...
PHARMACEUTICALS
theeastcountygazette.com

Vaccine Resistance to Mu Variant May Enforce Full Lockdown

With the daily uprising of Covid-19 cases, UK’s Environmental Secretary has warned the country for a potential return of nationwide lockdown if a particular COVID-19 variant finds a way to evade the vaccines. Eustace told Sky News, “Arguably the biggest threat to the travel industry is that if we do...
WORLD
Fox News

Tom Cruise gets sneak peek from SpaceX's first private crew

Tom Cruise got a sneak peek at what it's like to circle Earth in a SpaceX capsule. Representatives for SpaceX’s first privately chartered flight revealed Friday that the actor took part in a call with the four space tourists orbiting more than 360 miles up. Thursday’s conversation, like the entire three-day flight, was private and so no details were released.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ksc#False Alarm#Kennedy Space Center#Nasa Headquarters#Nasa Watch#Nasawatch
Essence

Doctor Who Said Masks Cause Carbon Dioxide Poisoning Gets License Revoked

The disgraced doctor, Steven Arthur LaTulippe, also spoke publicly against mask-wearing in a Stop the Steal rally in support of Donald Trump. Imagine knowing better and choosing not to do better. A doctor with his own family practice in Oregon was charged with spreading misinformation about the coronavirus, including telling patients that masks caused carbon dioxide poisoning and instructing patients to remove them, Newsweek reports.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
spectrumlocalnews.com

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four space tourists safely ended their trailblazing trip to orbit Saturday with a splashdown in the Atlantic off the Florida coast. Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the ocean just before sunset, not far from where their chartered flight began three days earlier. The all-amateur crew...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
TheDailyBeast

Mystery of the Empty Tequila Bottles on New Air Force One

Boeing’s new Air Force One jet is still under construction, but it’s already the subject of an investigation. Two empty miniature tequila bottles were found on the VC-25B aircraft at a manufacturing facility in San Antonio, sparking a personnel inquiry by Boeing, according to The Wall Street Journal. Air Force officials have complained multiple times of detritus left on Boeing planes in recent years, including rags and leftover factory packaging. The plane is part of a $3.9 billion deal between Boeing and the federal government for two new Air Force One jets.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy