Meridian Technology Center Product Development and Machining student Dallas Williams adjusts equipment during subtracting manufacturing, a process where raw material is transformed into shape by taking away layers of material to create a product. Students in this program gain experience working with a variety of materials including steel, aluminum and plastic. Product Development and Machining covers using manual and computer numeric controlled (CNC) machining. Meridian offers daytime training in this area through the school's full-time programs. Evening courses are also available. The Gene Haas Foundation has provided a $10,000 scholarship grant that will cover tuition for students training to learn CNC skills in Meridian’s evening CNCMachining Operations and Programming short courses.

MERIDIAN, OK ・ 11 DAYS AGO