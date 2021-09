It's been 20 years since the the 9/11 terrorist attacks that shook, and changed, the world. At 8:46am on 11 September 2001, a plane flew into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York, killing the 76 passengers and 11 crew members on board instantly. While at first the media and onlookers believed what was happening to be an accident, it soon became clear this was a targeted terror attack. Just seventeen minutes after the first plane hit, the South Tower was also hit by a hijacked plane at 9:03am.

