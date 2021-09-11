'Big Fan of it' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Aston Villa

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Aston Villa.

Tuchel will be hoping to build on the Blues' early season form with a victory at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea XI to face Aston Villa: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Saul, Alonso, Ziyech, Lukaku, Havertz

Bench:Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Christensen, Barkley, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Werner

There are a handful of changes from Tuchel's last lineup as several international players do not feature.

Marcos Alonso has been named as captain whilst Saul Niguez makes his Chelsea debut.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is named as the wing-back following Reece James' suspension.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

