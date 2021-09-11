CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Big Fan of it' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Aston Villa

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Chelsea fans have reacted to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Aston Villa.

Tuchel will be hoping to build on the Blues' early season form with a victory at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea XI to face Aston Villa: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Saul, Alonso, Ziyech, Lukaku, Havertz

Bench:Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Christensen, Barkley, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Werner

There are a handful of changes from Tuchel's last lineup as several international players do not feature.

Marcos Alonso has been named as captain whilst Saul Niguez makes his Chelsea debut.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is named as the wing-back following Reece James' suspension.

Here's how Chelsea fans reacted to the starting XI on social media:

Chelsea starting XI will be heavily rotated against Aston Villa

Chelsea is just four games into its 2021/22 campaign. The Blues have begun the season with a UEFA Super League trophy and seven points from three consecutive games, a solid start on all accounts. The addition of just two players this summer, Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez, will help Thomas Tuchel form his ideal starting XI for the biggest matches. We’ve likely seen the best version of this side (minus a swap at left wingback, perhaps) against Liverpool as it relates to personnel—although the performance was something to be proud of, as well.
UEFA
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Outlines Demands to Chelsea Squad for Aston Villa Contest

Thomas Tuchel won't accept any excuses from his Chelsea side if they are to underperform against Aston Villa on Saturday evening. Chelsea welcome Dean Smith's side to Stamford Bridge in their first game back since the international break. They are yet to be beaten in the league this season, winning...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Saul Niguez
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Thomas Tuchel
#Big Fan#Havertz Bench#Azpilicueta
SB Nation

Kovačić explains Tuchel’s half-time tweak against Aston Villa

For the second match in a row, Thomas Tuchel had to change his gameplan at half-time. Against Liverpool, prior to the international break, the change was forced onto him by the red card to Reece James and Chelsea going down to 10 players. Tuchel responded by bringing on a defender, Thiago Silva, for one of the forwards to keep numbers at the back and look to see out the 1-1 draw, which we did.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

The five key quotes from Thomas Tuchel's pre-Aston Villa press conference

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel spoke to journalists during his pre-match press conference on Friday regarding his squad's preparation for their Premier League matchup against Dean Smith's Aston Villa. He gave an idea of team news, the injuries in the squad, his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo's return to England and what...
PREMIER LEAGUE
International Business Times

Tuchel Admits Chelsea Would Have Scored More Goals Against Aston Villa Had $69M Star Started

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel insisted that The Blues would have scored more against Aston Villa had Jorginho started the game Saturday. Jorginho came off the bench at half-time and had a calming impact in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge, where Romelu Lukaku netted a goal on either side of Croatian Mateo Kovacic’s 49th-minute strike. Chelsea are currently placed second in the 2021-22 Premier League table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Reece James should be a midfield option for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea

On Sunday, Gareth Southgate got one step closer to achieving his ultimate dream - assembling an England team made up entirely of right-backs. Kieran Trippier started on the left and Trent Alexander-Arnold was a midfielder, although an underwhelming showing from the Liverpool man saw him restored to his natural position at the break and replaced with Chelsea's Reece James.
PREMIER LEAGUE
