Cheyenne, WY

Man pleads guilty of choking his girlfriend during argument

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

CHEYENNE, Wy. (AP) — A man accused of choking his girlfriend has pleaded guilty in Laramie County District Court.

Joshua Gene Nunn pleaded guilty to felony strangulation of a household member as part of a plea agreement. He originally pleaded not guilty to the charge, along with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported.

If a judge follows the agreement at sentencing, Nunn could receive three years of probation, with a suspended sentence of three to five years in prison.

At about 1:11 a.m. on Sept. 29, a Cheyenne Police officer responded to a report of a domestic incident. The woman said that, during an argument, she had tried to lock Nunn out of their bedroom, but he broke the door and came in, according to court documents. Nunn got on top of her and choked her by pushing his forearm under her throat.

The woman said she couldn’t breathe and “her head got fuzzy,” and then Nunn punched the left side of her face, according to court documents.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

