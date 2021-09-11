WATCH: WVU Commit Justin Williams Goes for Over 300 Rushing Yards

Leddie Brown will be heading off to the NFL after this season but West Virginia appears to be in pretty good shape once he departs. Tony Mathis and current true freshman Justin Johnson Jr. will form a strong duo at the top of the running back rotation while class of 2022 commit, Justin Williams, will be another option for the Mountaineers.

Williams has been on fire to start his senior season and had his best performance of the year (so far) by rushing for 355 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries. That's good enough for an average of 11.5 yards per carry.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.