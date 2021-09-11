CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Bruce Springsteen performs ‘I’ll See You in My Dreams’ at NYC 9/11 memorial

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gL1lg_0btA29oA00

NEW YORK — An impromptu performance Saturday by legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen broke a moment of silence honoring victims of the World Trade Center attack in New York City during a 20th-anniversary memorial ceremony.

Springsteen performed “I’ll See You in My Dreams,” from his 2020 album “Letter to You,” after the 9:03 a.m. moment of silence at the solemn commemoration held at ground zero, Rolling Stone reported.

“May god bless our fallen brothers and sisters, their families, their friends and their loved ones,” Springsteen said before starting his acoustic performance.

Broadway actor Kelli O’Hara also sang at the commemoration. By tradition, no politicians spoke at the event, although many, including President Joe Biden and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, attended.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Some ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ cast wrap filming

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Some actors who will appear in the upcoming Martin Scorsese film “Killers of the Flower Moon” said filming has wrapped. “And that, as they say, is that. Wrap on me for #KOTFM,” said actor Pat Healy in an Instagram post. “5 months in rural Oklahoma and no regrets. Eternal gratitude to The Maestro @martinscorsese_ for all the love and support and fun. And to the entire cast and crew: PEACE AND LOVE.”
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Showtime's 'The Circus' resumes — but has circus left town?

NEW YORK — (AP) — What does “The Circus” do when the circus has left town?. That's the pithy question that comes to mind upon learning that the Showtime political series opens its seventh season on Sunday, when consumer interest in political news has dropped sharply with the end of Donald Trump's presidency.
TV & VIDEOS
KRMG

Doerr, Powers on fiction longlist for National Book Awards

NEW YORK — (AP) — Anthony Doerr, Richard Powers and Lauren Groff are among this years nominees on the National Book Awards' fiction longlist, which also includes Honorée Fanonne Jeffers' epic debut novel “The Love Songs of W. E. B. Du Bois,” already an Oprah Winfrey selection and finalist for the Kirkus Prize.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
5K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy