Football

Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: Long Island

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 6 days ago

West Virginia is over last week's season-opening loss to Maryland and is looking to put on a show today against FCS opponent, Long Island. The Mountaineers have never lost to an FCS school and are 2-0 under Neal Brown against FCS level opponents.

For all of the information you need to know about this evening's game, check out the links provided below.

247Sports

Neal Brown previews Long Island University

West Virginia will begin their home schedule on Saturday evening as the Mountaineers welcome Long Island University to Morgantown in Week Two of the college football season. Mountaineer Nation may not be overly familiar with the Sharks, a program that has changed names, mascots, and divisions over the years. However, Head Coach Neal Brown says his staff has a connection there, and he gave a brief preview of what to expect from his opponent on Saturday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvgazettemail.com

The Chalkboard: West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Long Island Sharks

While the WVU coaching staff didn’t come right out and say it, they pretty much indicated it. This week’s game against LIU shouldn’t provide a great deal in the way of opposition to a win, so getting work in and improving matters in the lengthy list of problem areas is the priority for Saturday’s contest. The anticipation is for WVU to get a lot of players into the game, including a number that did not see action in the opener, and see if they can contribute.
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Long Island#American Football#Fcs#Mountaineers#Twitter Si Wvu#Callihan
mwwire.com

Week 2 Mountain West Football Betting Guide

A look at the Mountain West betting odds for Week 2. What are the oddsmakers saying about these match ups?. Early in the week we will look at odds and early lines and make our best picks and bets. Odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. In week one of the college...
COLLEGE SPORTS
voiceofmotown.com

WVU Long Island GAME DAY Staff Predictions

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers (0-1) open their home season this evening against a team called the Long Island University Post Pioneers (0-1). Long Island was beaten badly last weekend 48-10 by Florida International, giving up 594 yards (276 yards passing, 318 on the ground). Although West Virginia struggled offensively last week against Maryland, the Mountaineers should be able to do whatever they want today, particularly on the ground with Leddie Brown.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Vegas odds set for WVU-Long Island University

During a typical week, Sunday is the day that we break out the Vegas line and discuss what it is for the upcoming West Virginia game. This week, though, with the Mountaineers facing off against an FCS opponent, Las Vegas refrained from putting out a line for the betting public to put money on all week. Late Friday night, however, you could find a line for today's game. The Mountaineers opened as 48-point favorites with the over/under set at 56 total points. So far this season, WVU is 0-1 against the spread.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Long Island

The West Virginia Mountaineers meet the Long Island Sharks for the 2021 home opener at 5:00 pm and streaming on ESPN+. Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 53, Long Island 13. Long Island has no business being in this game. They don't have the athletes to compete and should have a very hard time moving the football offensively against an experienced West Virginia defense. However, I do believe the Mountaineers will get off to a little bit of a slow start before the route gets underway.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

