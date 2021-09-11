Mountaineer Maven Gameday Guide: Long Island

West Virginia is over last week's season-opening loss to Maryland and is looking to put on a show today against FCS opponent, Long Island. The Mountaineers have never lost to an FCS school and are 2-0 under Neal Brown against FCS level opponents.

For all of the information you need to know about this evening's game, check out the links provided below.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.