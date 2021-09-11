CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Local agencies say KC area could welcome 625 Afghan refugees

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Resettlement agencies in the Kansas City area have told the federal government that they have the capacity to welcome 625 refugees from Afghanistan.

Three organizations designated by the U.S. State Department as resettlement agencies submitted the figure in a proposal to the agency in late August, The Kansas City Star reports. The agencies are Della Lamb Community Center, Jewish Vocational Services and Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas.

But Della Lamb Executive Director Ryan Hudnall said the figure is subject to change depending on who chooses to come to Kansas and who has existing relationships in the area.

Catholic Charities has agreed to receive 85 Afghan refugees, but spokesperson Carol Cowdrey said the number is likely to grow. It already has settled three families.

President Joe Biden in May raised the overall cap on refugees from the historic low set by former President Donald Trump’s administration to 62,500. Biden said his goal was to boost the cap to 125,000 starting in October.

Hudnall said the situation is further complicated by the fact that agencies may receive as little as 24 hours’ notice to receive someone evaculated from Afghanistan.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Many faith leaders say no to endorsing vaccine exemptions

As significant numbers of Americans seek religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates, many faith leaders are saying: Not with our endorsement. Leaders of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America said Thursday that while some people may have medical reasons for not receiving the vaccine, “there is no exemption in the Orthodox Church for Her faithful from any vaccination for religious reasons.”
RELIGION
The Associated Press

Omaha Marine recalled as hero who died while helping others

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha Marine killed last month in Afghanistan was remembered at his funeral Friday as a hero who died while trying to help others. The Rev. Suzanne Howe recalled Bible scripture in describing the actions of Marine Cpl. Daegan Page, who was one of 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 26 in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport. The blast also killed at least 169 Afghans and came as people were desperately trying to board planes to leave amid the Taliban takeover of the country.
OMAHA, NE
The Associated Press

Land agency moving back to DC, reversing Trump-era decision

WASHINGTON (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is moving the national headquarters of the Bureau of Land Management back to the nation’s capital after two years in Colorado, reversing a decision by former President Donald Trump’s administration to move the agency closer to the region it serves. The land management...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
The Associated Press

UN using honor system to check vaccinations for big meeting

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly is relying on an honor system — and only an honor system — to ensure that world leaders have been vaccinated before they speak at next week’s big meeting, the assembly president said. Presidents, premiers, monarchs and other dignitaries won’t have to...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Woman gets probation for ‘minimal’ role in Capitol riot

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A federal judge who sentenced a California architect on Friday to probation for her role in the Capitol riot stressed that the Jan. 6 insurrection “represented a threat to democracy” and continues to resonate “in sad and unfortunate ways.”. U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman noted...
ADVOCACY
The Associated Press

With hands tied, Montana officials issue public health plea

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Health officials in both Missoula and Bozeman are begging Montana residents to wear masks indoors and get vaccinated as hospitals face increasing strain and the state remains without any statewide health mandates. Officials in Bozeman and Missoula lamented their inability to implement public health restrictions to...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Associated Press

UN concerned about detained migrants vanishing in Libya

ON BOARD THE GEO BARENTS IN THE MEDITERRANEAN SEA (AP) — A U.N. migration agency official expressed concerns Friday over the disappearance of thousands of Europe-bound migrants who were intercepted and returned to Libya as more and more desperate people risk their lives trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

COVID-19 deaths in WVa this month double that from August

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic this month has already doubled the total from August. There have been 286 reported deaths from COVID-19 in September and at least 3,370 since the start of the pandemic, according to state health data. The September total includes at least 32 virus-related deaths added to the count after being reconciled with official death certificates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Ap#The U S State Department#The Kansas City Star
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

572K+
Followers
314K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy