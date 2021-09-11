CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Man sentenced to probation for pointing laser at aircraft

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man who pleaded guilty to a felony charge of pointing a laser at law enforcement aircraft during police brutality protests in 2020 has been sentenced to a year of probation.

The Journal Sentinel reports 39-yea-old Jeremiah Belen apologized for his actions during an online sentencing hearing on Friday. He said he supports law enforcement but made the decision to point the laser at the aircraft out of boredom after being laid off work during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authorities say between May 31 and June 7, 2020, during protests and civil unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, an FBI surveillance plane and a Wisconsin National Guard Blackhawk helicopter were targeted by a green laser seven times.

Crew members for the two aircraft said the laser at times hit their cockpit or forced them to maneuver away from the laser. Crew members aboard the surveillance plane had to start wearing special goggles designed to minimize the laser’s effects.

Cameras from the surveillance plane helped narrow the source of the laser.

Belen says he owned the powerful laser because he enjoyed stargazing with his two children.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Suspect in deaths of 4 found in SUV surrenders in Arizona

MENOMOMIE, Wis. (AP) — A suspect in the shooting deaths of four Minnesotans who were found in an abandoned SUV in Wisconsin surrendered to authorities in Arizona on Friday. Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said in a statement that Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, turned himself in to police in Gilbert, Arizona, a Phoenix suburb. He said Suggs had been living in the Phoenix area recently before traveling to Minnesota in the last couple of weeks.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser#Aircraft#Civil Unrest#Police Brutality#Fbi#Ap#Journal Sentinel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

Police respond to report of shooting at Delaware mall

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED, Del. (AP) — Troopers responded to a report of a shooting at a Delaware mall Friday evening, Delaware State Police said. Police said the incident at Concord Mall wasn’t random violence and there’s no threat to the public, The News Journal reported. Troopers cleared the mall and contained the scene, police said.
DELAWARE STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

572K+
Followers
314K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy