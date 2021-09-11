Pink Crush Metamorphosis Palette Tutorial

We were wondering where the Tarte Eyeshadow Palettes for Holiday 2021 were yesterday, weren’t we? Well, today the Tarte Sweet Tarte Eyeshadow Palette for Holiday 2021 is available at Ulta.com in two different shade ranges called Double Shot and Frosted. I was honestly waiting for some huge, giant palette from Tarte and I do wonder if we’ll even be getting one this year…..! Hmmm! Remember one’s like the Tarte Treasure Box Collector’s Set, Tarte Pretty Paintbox Collector’s Makeup Case, and let’s not forget some of the old Tarte Jewelry Boxes from way back in the day! I can’t recall exactly when Tarte stopped backing the jewelry box palettes for the Holidays but it has to be at least ten or so years now. I miss them….!

MAKEUP ・ 2 DAYS AGO