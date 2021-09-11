Pink Crush Metamorphosis Palette Tutorial
Hello, beautiful creatures! Today I’m sharing an indie makeup Pink Crush Metamorphosis Palette Tutorial featuring Pink Crush Cosmetics Metamorphosis Palette and Rituel de Fille Atmosphere Airglow Luminous Hybrid Primer + Balm, along with Nix and Galatea Ethereal Veils and Intuition Inner Cream Glow pigment. This tutorial is a purple and blue eyeshadow tutorial for hooded eyes. For the complexion part of this tutorial, I have my studio lights minimized and use natural light to make sure you can see my skin texture and imperfections.phyrra.net
Comments / 0