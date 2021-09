EDWARDSVILLE - Local artist and graphic designer, Steve Hartman, is planning a new book of local photography titled "The Land of Goshen Collection". The book will consist of photos that Hartman has captured in the Edwardsville and Glen Carbon area. Local landmarks such as the Glen Carbon Bridge over Judy Creek, the LeClaire Water Tower, and Eaker’s Barbershop will fill the photo pages. A few short essays by the artist will be included, as well as, every name of the project funders will be included. The hardbound book will measure about 12” x 12” and have about 150 or more pages with over 50 selected images from the photographers growing series of images from around The Land of Goshen. Each book will be numbered and signed by the artist.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO