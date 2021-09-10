Community Standards provide proactive programming and educational interventions in an effort to foster the development of personal and community responsibility. Community Standards is responsible for overseeing the University wide conduct system and coordinating all related processes and functions. Community Standards is responsible for the interpretation and enforcement of the Western Colorado University Student Conduct Code which govern the rights and responsibilities related to all acts of student conduct. Community Standards is housed in the Office of Student Affairs and is directed by the Associate Vice President for Student Affairs/Chief Conduct Officer.