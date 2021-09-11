Learn about Scouting

Scouting BSA will be holding an information day, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Tremont Street Fire Station. Duxbury has Scouting opportunities with Cub Scout Pack 1776, Boy Scout Troop 62 (all boys troop), and Scouts BSA Troop 1792 (all girls troop). Come talk to Scouts and adult leaders to learn more about what the Scouts do and how to join the adventure. Scouting provides even the youngest members of the community the chance to develop important life skills, do service for others an...