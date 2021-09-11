CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duxbury, MA

Learn about Scouting

By editor@duxburyclipper.com
Duxbury Clipper
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScouting BSA will be holding an information day, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Tremont Street Fire Station. Duxbury has Scouting opportunities with Cub Scout Pack 1776, Boy Scout Troop 62 (all boys troop), and Scouts BSA Troop 1792 (all girls troop). Come talk to Scouts and adult leaders to learn more about what the Scouts do and how to join the adventure. Scouting provides even the youngest members of the community the chance to develop important life skills, do service for others an...

www.duxburyclipper.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scouts Bsa#Boy Scouts#Cub Scouts#Scout Troop#Bsa#Cub Scout Pack 1776#Scouts Bsa Troop
NBC News

France recalls its ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine dispute

France announced Friday it is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after it said its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new agreement made by the Biden administration on nuclear submarines. "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duxbury, MA
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Apple, Google remove Navalny app as Russian elections begin

An app created by allies of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny that has drawn the ire of Russian authorities appeared to have been removed from Apple and Google stores Friday ahead of the country’s parliamentary elections this weekend. The Associated Press reported that the move comes after Apple and...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy