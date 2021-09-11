Downtown Charleston streets filled with trash as a result of the recent student parties, people living in the area are furious and started to clean the streets themselves
Charleston, South Carolina – In multiple occasion we reported that the trash in the Charleston downtown area is increasing issue for the people living there. Now the problem seems to be even bigger with the students back in town as the recent student parties filled the streets with trash and the residents are furious of the latest events.thecharlestonpress.com
Comments / 6