Mourners in Shanksville mark 20 years since 9/11

shorelinemedia.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMourners gathered at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, commemorating the heroes that brought down a hijacked plane that was headed for the U.S. Capitol. (Sept. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/999eecc346284c7fa2b968a27afbcb0a.

KTTS

US Marks 20 years Since 9/11, in Shadow of Afghan War’s End

NEW YORK (AP) — The 9/11 anniversary commemoration at ground zero has begun with a tolling bell and a moment of silence, exactly 20 years after the start of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. The milestone anniversary arrived Saturday under the pall of a pandemic and in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Washington

Tower of Light Shines Above Pentagon to Mark 20 Years Since 9/11

A powerful beam is illuminating the night sky over the Pentagon this weekend to mark 20 years since the 9/11 attacks. The Tower of Light will be lit each night until early Sunday morning in remembrance of those we lost and those who sacrificed on Sept. 11, 2001. When American...
MILITARY
tribuneledgernews.com

Remembrance, reflection and a burst of political rancor: US marks 20 years since 9/11 attacks

Twenty years on, against a backdrop of extraordinary political divisiveness, Americans on Saturday remembered the 9/11 attacks, commemorating the deadliest terrorist strike on U.S. soil with the austere tolling of bells, the soaring strains of “Amazing Grace” and the somber recitation of names of the dead. The landmark anniversary, shadowed...
U.S. POLITICS
State
Pennsylvania State
swiowanewssource.com

Memorial in New York marks 20 years since 9/11

Bell chimes at the World Trade Center, signaling the start of commemorations marking 20 years since the 9/11 attacks. (Sept. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/293dd2662ab044dfbb276dedcdb63833.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Capital Journal

Remembering 9/11: Marking 20 years since the attacks

About 50 Pierre Senior Center members and guests spent time on Thursday looking back and remembering the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, as the nation marks 20 years since the pivotal moment in American history on Saturday. During the center’s weekly potluck and entertainment, people recalled where they were when...
PIERRE, SD
KRMG

Local events marking 20 years since 9/11

World Trade Center Memorial at Washington Irving Park. 9 a.m. ceremony with color guard, bagpipers and guest speakers. memorials set up, piece of the Twin Towers on display. All proceeds go to Military Support Organizations such as Forge of Honor and Tulsa Vet Center. Saturday, Sept. 11 from 5 -...
TULSA, OK
audacy.com

LIVE UPDATES: NYC, nation mark 20 years since 9/11

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – New York City and the nation mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Saturday. Hundreds of family members are gathering at the 9/11 Memorial, where they’ll read the names of their loved ones and observe six moments of silence. Among the officials in attendance will be President Joe Biden, who will travel to all three attack sites.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
indianapublicmedia.org

Officials Mark 20 Years Since 9/11 Attacks At Ceremony In Bloomington

Bloomington city officials on Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon. Mayor John Hamilton joined local firefighters, Army National Guard members and Monroe County law enforcement at a memorial for attack victims at Ivy Tech. The memorial is centered...
INDIANA STATE
ssnewstelegram.com

Recounting the years since 9/11

Today marks the 20th anniversary since the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon that shook the United States to its core. In the years since, the memories have stayed strong as local first responders have remembered those fallen people. The following are snippets from News-Telegram editions over...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Police ready for right-wing rally at US Captiol

After being criticized as unprepared during the Jan. 6 insurrection, U.S. Capitol police are "taking no chance" with a right-wing rally on Saturday that is trying to rebrand the people facing charges in the deadly riot as “political prisoners.” (Sept. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram:...
PROTESTS
WGME

'I will never forget': Belfast VFW marking 20 years since 9/11

BELFAST (WGME) -- Volunteers from the Belfast VFW will march across the Veterans Memorial Bridge to mark 20 years since 9/11. Some of those volunteers have personal connections to the attacks. [Twenty years later, a tale of 9/11 survivors takes shape]. "I was going over the George Washington Bridge, and...
BELFAST, ME
101.5 WPDH

How the City of Poughkeepsie Will Mark 20 Years Since 9/11

For most people in the Hudson Valley or even in the State of New York, Tuesday, September 11, 2001 is a day they will never forget. I know that I was watching TV with my son, who was just over 2 years old at the time, when the news coverage started. I still remember what a beautiful clear day it was here in the Hudson Valley.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

