Blue Sky And Beautiful Flowers: Her Day Before 9/11

By Andrea Louie
 9 days ago
Twenty years later, it's still the blue that haunts. That cloudless day, the air just turning to autumn — the terrifying patch of bright blue sky that gradually appeared when the smoke parted just enough, revealing a space where the buildings had been. Weeks later, I helped decorate the Cathedral...

