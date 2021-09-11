CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Cloud Honors 9/11 20th Anniversary with Remembrance Ceremony

By Sarah Mueller
ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesotans gathered in downtown St. Cloud on Saturday morning to honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The Ceremony of Remembrance was held beside the St. Cloud Fire and Police departments and served to not only honor the nearly 3,000 victims killed on September 11th, 2001, and their families, but also police officers, firefighters, EMTs, soldiers, and other first responders and emergency personnel who continue to serve the United States each and every day.

ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

