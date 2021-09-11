Best song lyrics finder apps for iPhone

In the early and mid-2010s, “Top 40” radio was upbeat and inescapable. You would have to be an industrial-strength hermit to not hear Thrift Shop, Uptown Funk, or even Gangnam Style. These were loud, splashy, and fun songs that had no purpose other than to put a smile on your face (although those willing to dive deeper into Gangnam Style would have found some rather interesting political commentary). But around 2016, the landscape of pop became fragmented and moodier. Artists like Drake and The Weeknd reached their peak of popularity and moodier tracks by the likes of The Chainsmokers and Twenty One Pilots started hitting the airwaves. You could point to a lot of possible causes for this. Lorde’s Royals had caused a seismic shift in popular music lyricism, and of course, the election of Donald Trump put the country in a very divided state. But these songs were just as inescapable, and sunnier and goofier hits that would also spawn memes still appeared quite a lot.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO