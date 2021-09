Far-right Republican Laura Loomer has said that she’s in “a lot of pain” from Covid-19, just months after saying she hoped she’d get it. In December, the anti-Muslim and anti-vaccine conservative wrote on Parler that she hoped that she would be infected with Covid-19 just so that she would be able to “prove to people I’ve had bouts of food poisoning that are more serious and life-threatening than a hyped-up virus”. “Have you ever eaten bad fajitas? That will kill you faster than Covid,” she wrote at the time. On Thursday, Ms Loomer posted on Gettr, a social media...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO