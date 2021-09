The World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA’s) Executive Committee (ExCo) will begin a review of cannabis as a banned substance. Following several requests from a number of stakeholders — and after the tumultuous situation that saw U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson lose her spot on the Olympic track and field team — the ExCo endorsed the decision of the List Expert Advisory Group to initiate in 2022 a scientific review of the status of cannabis at its meeting on Tuesday.

