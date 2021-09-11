How to Charge an Apple TV Remote
If you're running a 4th-generation or later Apple TV, it will alert you when your Siri Remote needs a charge. Here's how to get it powered back up. You'll start seeing notifications on your TV once your Siri Remote's battery falls to 20%. To start it charging, connect one end of a Thunderbolt cable (you should have received one with your Apple TV) to the port on the bottom of the remote, and then plug the other into the USB port of a computer or a wall adapter.www.lifewire.com
