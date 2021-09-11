11 Sep 2021 Liquid Riot x Bramhall Pub
Bramhall is a modern speakeasy tucked away in one of Portland’s most historical neighborhoods. The Prohibition-era cocktail bar has a deep connection to our city’s past and so how fitting that you can now find our Dow’s Demise Dark Rum served in their pub. Named after Mayor Neal Dow who had put into effect a form of prohibition called the Maine Law, our rum is made in small batches just blocks away from where The Portland Rum Riot took place. We think it’s special that in a setting that once was a sanctuary for Scofflaws during the days of prohibition you can now enjoy a Maine-made spirit that celebrates the very history of the bar’s inception.liquidriot.com
