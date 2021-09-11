CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Howell Superintendent Named Fantasy of Lights Grand Marshal

whmi.com
 7 days ago

We may be in the waning days of summer, but the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce is already eyeing the hopeful return for a local holiday tradition. After last year’s disappointing cancellation of the Fantasy of Lights parade through Downtown Howell, the chamber is gearing up for its return with the announcement that the Grand Marshal of this year’s event will be Howell Public Schools Superintendent Erin MacGregor.

www.whmi.com

Comments / 0

Related
yaktrinews.com

Yakima Sunfair Parade names Grand Marshal

YAKIMA, Wash. — 60th Annual Sunfair Parade in Yakima presented by Yakima Federal has announced its Grand Marshal. On September 25 on Yakima Avenue, Deputy Mayor Holly Cousens will be honored. According to a press release, Cousens celebrated her last year as the parade’s board president and was chosen as...
YAKIMA, WA
thecorryjournal.com

Verna Yovich selected as grand marshal for Homecoming parade

UNION CITY — When the Union City Alumni Association’s Homecoming parade makes its way through town on Saturday, there will be one special person leading the pack. Verna Yovich has been named the grand marshal of this year’s parade. The Alumni Association selected Verna because she is one of two...
UNION CITY, PA
mycouriertribune.com

Award-winning sergeant named 2021 Liberty Fall Festival parade marshal

Clay County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Steve Copp not only received the Missouri Sheriff’s Association award as 2021 Deputy of the Year, but was also named the parade marshal for the 2021 Liberty Fall Festival. Copp has been with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office for 25 years. During that time, he has served in detention, patrol, professional standards, investigations, firearms instruction, special tactics and response team. Currently, he is supervisor of the fugitive apprehension unit. He has provided security for United States presidents, taught for the Clay County Sheriff’s Citizens Academy and earned the Life-Saving Award and Distinguished Service Medal. Copp, originally from Los Angeles, moved to the Northland in 1989. He visited the area when his mother opened a horse-boarding area and found he liked the slower pace and the “nicer” people. “A friend moved out here with me and got a job with the sheriff’s office,” he said. “I went through the academy and like the new hires, I went to detention. I have been in almost every unit with the office. I was part of the tactical team for years, and the last dozen, I have been with fugitive apprehension.” Receiving the honor to be parade marshal makes Copp a little uncomfortable. “It is obviously an incredible honor, but I don’t feel like I deserve it,” he said. “I know it’s going to be super cool to ride in the parade, waving at kids. I love the kids and I hope I can be a positive influence. I want people to see that law enforcement is positive.” Copp said he knows the sheriff’s office will most likely have vehicles in the parade. “Fall is my favorite time of the year,” he said. “When our kids were younger, we came more frequently. It’s fun to see the vendors and then to see people you may not see often. There are the smells of the food and usually a little hint of the weather changing. I love all that stuff.” He calls this honor a “cherry on the sundae” of this chapter. Copp plans to retire at the end of October. “I’m hoping that my wife Christa and my son Sean get to ride in the parade with me,” he said. “My daughter Alysa is in Oregon, so she will have to see photos later on. My son is bringing everything full circle. He is in college studying this. He wants to be a U.S. Marshal. Sean works part-time here and I have watched him grow. The guys here are his uncles.” Copp created a mentoring plan and would like to see new deputies and non-sworn employees alike mentored even more than what he has begun. “I like offering advice, helping younger staff be retained,” he said. “It’s not just about job performance, but mental health, personal growth and more. It’s about helping shape the culture and a positive environment where people need support.” As retirement approaches, Copp plans to spend some time at the family farm house in northern Missouri. “I’m a simple guy who enjoys motorcycles, fixing things and being outdoors,” he said. “If I do pursue another career, maybe I can work for a motorcycle shop and enjoy that. I have been in a role where the decisions I’ve made affected people’s lives, and they have looked to me to make these calls in a quick fashion. That has been a lot of weight on my shoulders. I think it’s time to enjoy the uncomplicated for a while.”
CLAY COUNTY, MO
okawvilletimes.com

Rabenorts Named Parade Marshals

Community service and volunteerism come second nature to both Jeff and Donna Rabenort. As an acknowledgement for their countless hours of work, the Rabenorts were named honorary Parade Marshals for the Okawville Wheat Festival Parade this Sunday. High school sweethearts who have been married for nearly 40 years, the Rabenorts...
OKAWVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy#Football#Thanksgiving#The Grand Marshal#Howell Public Schools#Howell Chamber#The Howell Rotary#Howell Schools#The Chamber Of Commerce
blufftontoday.com

Lyn Boyles to serve as Gopher Hill Festival grand marshal

A resident who has helped keep Jasper County beautiful for many years will now serve as grand marshal for the 49th Gopher Hill Festival. Lyn Boyles was recently selected to lead the festival’s parade Oct. 2. She serves as executive director of the Jasper County Soil and Water Conservation District and the organization Keep Jasper County Beautiful.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
gothenburgleader.com

Clymers selected as Grand Marshals for 2021 Harvest Festival

Each year the Gothenburg Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has the difficult task of selecting someone from the community to serve as Grand Marshal for the Harvest Festival. This year the board has chosen Bruce and Lori Clymer for that honor - a couple who has dedicated many years to service in our community.
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Wiscnews.com

Longtime Wisconsin Dells residents selected as Wo-Zha-Wa parade grand marshals

Two longtime Wisconsin Dells residents will lead the Wo-Zha-Wa parade Sept. 19. Dick Buckminster and Dorothy Johnson were selected as this year's parade's grand marshals. Both said they were honored they were selected for the title. Wo-Zha-Wa Committee Member Ed Wojnicz, who is also mayor of Wisconsin Dells, said Buckminster and Johnson were selected because of their involvement in the community and have been lifelong residents of the Dells.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
wvua23.com

PARA looking for Christmas parade grand marshals

Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority is seeking nominations for Grand Marshal of the 45th annual West Alabama Christmas Parade. The parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony are happening Dec. 6 in downtown Tuscaloosa. Nominees should meet the following criteria to qualify:. Significant community contributions. Lifetime achievements with a lasting community...
CELEBRATIONS
beardstownnewspapers.com

Tom Penwarden named parade Marshal

By Bill Mitchell The Beardstown Fall Fun Festival has named Tom Penwarden Parade Marshal for the 2021 Fall Fun Festival Parade. The Beardstown Fall Fun Festival will be held in downtown Beardstown September 24 - 26 with the parade getting underway at 10:00 am Saturday, September 25. Tom Penwarden, known by many as “Tom the Tire King,” has been life-long part of the Beardstown community. After…
BEARDSTOWN, IL
MLive

Bikes on the Bricks in Flint is back with grand marshal, obstacle course and live music

FLINT, MI — This weekend, motorcyclists are hitting the red bricks of downtown Flint for an annual celebration with a grand marshal leading the way. Bikes on the Bricks, a gathering of police officers with the motorcycle division of the Flint Police Department, Michigan State Police Department and others across the state are planning to gather for a weekend of festivities and an obstacle course.
FLINT, MI
cheneyfreepress.com

Giddings selected Sprague grand marshal

SPRAGUE – A local civil leader and businesswoman has been named grand marshal of the Sprague Days parade. Dorothy Giddings, 90, will lead the parade on Saturday morning, Sept. 11. The theme of the event is “Remembering 9/11.” Local veterans are invited and expected to join the patriotic event. Giddings...
SPRAGUE, WA
Milton Daily Standard

Milton Savings Bank named parade grand marshal

MILTON — A business which has stood as a cornerstone of the Milton community for 101 years will have a large presence as the Milton Harvest Festival Parade steps off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, along Front Street. Milton Savings Bank has been named the grand marshal for this...
MILTON, PA
Bakersfield Californian

DELANO RAMBLINGS: Stuart and Joan Collins to be grand marshals for Harvest Holidays

Stuart and Joan Collins will reign as grand marshals for Delano’s 76th annual Harvest Holidays celebration that climaxes with a barbecue and “caravan” Oct. 9. The couple have spent their lives serving the community. Stuart was 1999 grand marshal, but the festival committee determined that both needed to be recognized for all they have done over the years.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Times-Leader

Longtime photographer named pumpkin parade grand marshal at the Pumpkin Festival in Barnesville

BARNESVILLE — The grand marshal of this year’s Giant Pumpkin Parade is Reed Tychonski, who has been photographing the Pumpkin Festival for more than four decades. The parade steps off at 1 p.m. Sept. 25, making its way along Main Street through the downtown before turning north onto Chestnut Street. It includes numerous bands, floats, walking units and vehicles representing churches, schools, businesses and many other organizations.
BARNESVILLE, OH
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Grand marshals have lifelong rodeo ties

Grand Marshals Duane and Eadie Saxton can tie their relationships with rodeo directly to the Lewiston Roundup, making them natural choices for the honor in 2021. Duane was 2 years old when his family moved to Lewiston, where his parents made sure he attended the rodeos and parades each year. His mother, Phyllis Saxton, was even a Roundup chaperone in 1962. Eadie came to Lewiston shortly after marrying Duane in 1967, and soon got roped into the rodeo world by selling concessions for the Lewiston Jaycees, hanging out above the chutes at the old rodeo grounds in North Lewiston.
LEWISTON, ID
whmi.com

LACASA To Host 40th Anniversary "Electric Avenue: Retro 80's Party”

A local nonprofit will once again hold a western-themed fundraiser tonight to assist victims and survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence but it’s also looking forward to a big retro anniversary celebration. The LACASA Center will host its 40th anniversary gala and big celebration “Electric Avenue: Retro 80s Party”...
HOWELL, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy