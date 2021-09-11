CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-Star Penn State Quarterback Commit Throws for Another County Record

By Karl Ludwig
nittanysportsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a random Friday night in early September, a couple of Penn State’s top 2022 commits re-wrote county history books. Four-star Pennsylvania running back Nicholas Singleton broke an all-time county rushing record, and four-star quarterback Drew Allar threw for 523 yards (and scored five touchdowns) to set a single-game county record of his own in Medina High School’s 38-27 win over Stow-Monroe Falls High School in Ohio prep football.

nittanysportsnow.com

