Four-Star Penn State Quarterback Commit Throws for Another County Record
On a random Friday night in early September, a couple of Penn State’s top 2022 commits re-wrote county history books. Four-star Pennsylvania running back Nicholas Singleton broke an all-time county rushing record, and four-star quarterback Drew Allar threw for 523 yards (and scored five touchdowns) to set a single-game county record of his own in Medina High School’s 38-27 win over Stow-Monroe Falls High School in Ohio prep football.nittanysportsnow.com
