UK Foreign Office honours memory of victims of 9/11 attacks

dallassun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon [United Kingdom], September 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office commemorated all those killed in the 9/11 attacks in the US 20 years ago and those who bravely rushed to help. "Today we remember all those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on the 11th...

www.dallassun.com

Birmingham Star

Harry, Meghan honour 9/11 victims

Washington [US], September 12 (ANI): On the 20th anniversary of the horrific 9/11 terror attacks, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid tributes to the victims who lost their lives in the attack. Twenty years after terrorists attacked the World Trade Center in New York...
U.K.
State
Pennsylvania State
uky.edu

UK Army, Air Force ROTC to Honor the Victims of 9/11

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 10, 2021) — Tomorrow marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, and the University of Kentucky Army ROTC and Air Force ROTC programs are remembering those who lost their lives in the deadliest terrorist attack in human history. Zach St. Hilaire, company commander of UK’s Pershing Rifles chapter,...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wave 3

UK ROTC cadets remember 9/11 victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On this 20th anniversary of 9/11, we all remember the deadliest terror attack on US soil. Cities across the nation are holding services in honor of nearly 3,000 lives lost, and Lexington is no different. Two decades ago on the morning of September 11th, 2001, the...
LEXINGTON, KY
KRON4

Ceremony honors the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – This morning, San Francisco honored the victims and people affected by the terrorist attack on 9/11. In a special ceremony, Mayor London Breed and the San Francisco fire commission shared a few words, but it was the stories of heroism and bravery that took center stage.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
AFP

Two more victims of 9/11 attacks identified

The remains of two more victims of 9/11 have been identified, thanks to advanced DNA technology, New York officials announced Tuesday, just days before the 20th anniversary of the attacks. The office of the city's chief medical examiner said it had formally identified the 1,646th and 1,647th victim of the al-Qaeda attacks on New York's Twin Towers which killed 2,753 people. They are the first identifications of victims from the collapse of the World Trade Center since October 2019. "Twenty years ago, we made a promise to the families of World Trade Center victims to do whatever it takes for as long as it takes to identify their loved ones, and with these two new identifications, we continue to fulfill that sacred obligation," chief medical examiner Barbara Sampson said in a statement.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KFDA

America pauses to remember victims of 9/11 attacks

Many Americans are eager to get back to normal, despite the continuing Covid-19 pandemic. Many college & NFL stadiums are welcoming back fans at full capacity this weekend, even with high rates of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths across the country. Meanwhile, the push to get more people vaccinated continues.
POLITICS
Fox News

US shoots down Iranian drones attacking airport in Iraq: officials

U.S. forces shot down a pair of Iranian drones that attacked the Irbil airport in Kurdish-held northern Iraq late on 20th anniversary of Sept. 11. There were no injuries or damage, according to a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq. The U.S. counter-rocket, artillery and mortar system (C-RAM) engaged...
MILITARY
independentri.com

Local officers mark anniversary of 9/11 attacks

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Under a canopy of blue sky not unlike that of 20 years ago, residents of South County and first responders gathered Saturday to mark the two decades since the Sept. 11th attacks and to reaffirm a pledge: “Never Forget.”. In a ceremony at Gazebo Park, in the...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
dallassun.com

France recalls ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine row

"At the request of the President of the Republic, I decided to immediately recall to Paris for consultations our two ambassadors in the United States and Australia. This exceptional decision is justified by the exceptional seriousness of the announcements made on Sept. 15 by Australia and the United States," said French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian.
dallassun.com

UK scraps traffic light system to overhaul int'l travel

LONDON, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced Friday that the current traffic light system of red, amber and green countries will be scrapped to simplify international travel amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Under the government's plans for overhauling international travel, there will simply be a red...
TRAVEL
Fox News

Son of 9/11 victim to Biden: Do not come to Ground Zero memorials

Nic Haros Jr., the son of a 9/11 victim, urged President Biden to avoid attending 20-year memorials during an interview on "Fox & Friends" on Monday. Haros Jr. called Biden the "killer-in-chief" saying he showed a lack of compassion for the families of the 13 service members killed in Kabul. Haros Jr.'s mother, Frances, was killed in the attack on the World Trade Center.
U.S. POLITICS

