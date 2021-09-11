CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Northern Lights recreated in London skies

By Alistair Mason
Indy100
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D0s0q_0bt9r47V00

Art lovers have been treated to a recreation of the Northern Lights thanks to a spectacular laser show.

The artwork Borealis, by Dan Acher, appeared over the south London skies as part of the Greenwich and Docklands Intentional Festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tso1Q_0bt9r47V00

The effect, seen on Friday evening at the grounds of the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, is created by shining high powered laser beams through clouds of particles.

According to Acher’s Happy City Lab website: “Variations in movement, colour, and density, together with changing weather conditions, give infinite variations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qzNjU_0bt9r47V00

“A unique aurora is created each time.”

The installation, which premiered in 2016, has appeared in locations all around the world, including Australia Japan and Switzerland.

Comments / 1

Related
natureworldnews.com

Solar Storm Watch: Auroras to Light up the Night Sky as Two Solar Blasts Hit Earth

This week, the Earth is under geomagnetic storm watch owing to activity on the sun's surface a few days ago. Some regions of the United States may have even see an aurora. "Sun-watchers" had already seen heightened activity from the sun before the two solar flares, according to EarthSky. The active area 12860 generated eight C-class solar flares before producing a bigger M4 X-ray flare on Aug. 28 that caused an R1 or small radio blackout on the side of the Earth facing the sun. Later that day, another erupted, and two CMEs are now on their way to Earth.
ASTRONOMY
fox5atlanta.com

Pink and green: Auroras light up night sky in Tasmania, Alaska

ALASKA - The Southern and Northern lights pulled off spectacular shows in the skies over Tasmania and Alaska earlier this week. Spencer Dant, who traveled to Twelvemile Summit in Central, Alaska, filmed a video that showed off the aurora borealis. "This was an immensely colorful, fast-moving show with two intense...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Magnificent auroras light up sky in Alberta, Canada

Magnificent footage of auroras lighting up the sky in Alberta, Canada has been captured on camera. Videographer Jeff Adams, who visited Sylvan Lake on Wednesday, caught the phenomenon - also known as the Northern Lights - between 2:30am and 3:30am local time. Sharing the images on Twitter, Adams wrote: "Somebody...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Lights#South London#Australia#Greenwich#Borealis
insideedition.com

Northern Lights Shimmer and Put on a Stunning Show Over Alberta, Canada

A moment of Zen was had when the northern lights put on a spectacular show over Sylvan Lake in Alberta, Canada. Time-lapse photography shows how the lights shimmered and glowed like a celestial curtain. Also known as aurora borealis, the northern lights happen when solar wind, or energized particles from...
Time Out Global

London’s 24-hour restaurant Duck & Waffle is open again for sky-high dining

Duck & Waffle is known for two things: 24-hour high-end dining and views for days. For the first time since the endless on and off cycles of lockdowns, London’s world-famous sky-high restaurant that never sleeps is back to all-day dining and ready to serve from sunrise to sunset to sunrise again from September 10.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Stunning bolts of lightning light up night sky over Brighton

The above video shows stunning lightning bolts shooting across the Brighton sky in what is a rare display of such stormy weather in the UK. The lightning temporarily lit up the skyline of the seaside resort as it forked through the clouds and illuminated the buildings below to make for a spectacular view.
ENVIRONMENT
nationalfisherman.com

Northern Lights: Q&A with Sodexo’s Chef Lloyd Mann

On the quaint — and unbridged — tidal island of Mersea, about an hour northeast of London, Chef Lloyd Mann lives among the local oyster fishermen. The Blackwater Estuary, where oysters are believed to have been harvested for more than a thousand years, is just across from Mersea Island. This marshy coastline along County Essex provides daily inspiration for Mann, who’s been a chef for more than 28 years.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Switzerland
Birmingham Star

Do the northern lights make sounds that you can hear?

It's a question that has puzzled observers for centuries: do the fantastic green and crimson light displays of the aurora borealis produce any discernible sound?. Conjured by the interaction of solar particles with gas molecules in Earth's atmosphere, the aurora generally occurs near Earth's poles, where the magnetic field is strongest. Reports of the aurora making a noise, however, are rare - and were historically dismissed by scientists.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Bright Blue Lights Appeared in the Sky After 7.0 Earthquake Struck Mexico

Mexicans are posting stunning footage of flashes of blue light flashing through the skies after a powerful earthquake struck Acapulco on the country's Pacific coast on Wednesday. The 7.0 magnitude quake struck 11 miles northeast of the resort city of Guerrero in the state's southern region. Although at least one...
ASTRONOMY
NBC12

Morning Zodiacal light highlights this week up in the sky

(WHSV) - When the sky is very dark in September and October thanks to not much moonlight, zodiacal light appears during the morning. Over the next week, we will lose 17 minutes of daylight. By Sunday September 12th, sunrise will move from 6:48 am to 6:54 am and sunset will move from 7:38 pm to 7:27 pm. This will bring us down to 12 hours and 33 minutes of daylight and up to 11 hours and 27 minutes of darkness.
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE
Design Taxi

The Northern Lights Don’t Just Look Phenomenal, They Also Sound Peculiar

Image via photo ID 50373377 © Surangaw | Dreamstime.com. The Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, are usually thought of as a highly photogenic phenomenon lighting up the skies of the Arctic Circle. But as a Finnish study shows, they offer quite an auditory experience too. Although visitors and locals have...
ASTRONOMY
BBC

Mexico earthquake: Lights seen in sky during tremor near Acapulco

A magnitude-seven earthquake has struck Mexico's Pacific coast, near the resort of Acapulco. Residents reported seeing lights in the sky, a rare occurrence known as earthquake lights, thought to be caused by energy charges released by certain rocks during a quake. The tremor also caused minor damage to buildings and...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy