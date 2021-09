I’m photographer Jay P. Morgan of The Slanted Lens, and in this video and article, I’m going to look at photo conferences, photo/video conferences. Are they dead? Are they going to happen this year? Is it kind of the nail in the coffin for conferences? Because they were sliding before. Where exactly are they at? What’s going to happen and what can you expect coming in 2021 and 2022?

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 2 DAYS AGO