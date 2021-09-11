CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9/11 Ripple effects

Times-Leader
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since the 9/11 attacks happened. I had only been working at the newspaper for four months when it occurred. It was the single most significant story I had ever covered — from local angles — and hopefully the last like it. I...

www.timesleaderonline.com

marquettewire.org

CADY: U.S. still feeling effects 20 years after 9/11

We should all be given the space to mourn and remember 9/11 for all of the horrible things that it was and what it has left us with. On this day, we remember the civilians who lost their lives, the passengers and first-responders who sacrificed their lives for others, and those who will never get to say “I love you” to the people they lost. But, we cannot forgot about the Muslim-Americans who have also been targeted and paid a price simply for being who they are.
POLITICS
thepampanews.com

9-11

This week marks the twentieth anniversary of 911, one of the deadliest attacks in modern time. Initially, 2751 people lost their lives, and more than 6,000 people were injured. In 2010 the number of victims had risen to 2,996 for the first responders who had died from exposure. In 2013 another count announced that 1,140 people in the Manhattan area had also died from exposure-causing illnesses. Today more than 10,000 first responders, volunteers, and those who lived and worked near or around the ground zero site now have cancer. Memorials will be held across the country Saturday to honor these victims. New York’s 911 Memorial and Museum urges churches throughout the United States to join them by ringing their bells at 8:46 a.m. Eastern time Saturday, marking when flight 11 hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
buckscountyherald.com

Updating reflection on 9/11

It requires ironclad willpower not to submit to the deluge of remembrances leading up to this Saturday’s 20th anniversary of 9/11. The advertisements for specials on cable programming seem relentless as all angles are considered including hearing from the kids who were in the classroom when George W. Bush was alerted to events via a whisper.
POLITICS
Smithsonian

The Art of Remembering 9/11

It’s been twenty years since planes crashed into the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in DC, and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Growing up in New York, I remember the excitement when the towers were being built and, a few years later, when high-wire artist Philippe Petit walked between the buildings on what seemed to be a magic thread.
VISUAL ART
Times-Leader

Hiss

This is the rejoicing city that dwelt carelessly, that said in her heart, I am, and there is none beside me: how is she become a desolation, a place for beasts to lie down in! Every one that passeth by her shall hiss, and wag his hand. Zeph 2:15. There...
RELIGION
Harvard Health

Remembering 9/11

Over the past 20 years, the Harvard Law School community has come together numerous times on campus to seek comfort and join the nation in mourning the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. A selection of images taken on September 14, 2001, and 10 years later on September 11, 2011 follows.
SOCIETY

