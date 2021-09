A new military alliance between the US, Australia and the UK will, for the first time, provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. While not officially aimed at another country, the "AUKUS" deal aims to deter China's growing influence in the South Pacific. While many policymakers believe deterrence is the only way to protect the west's interests, this strategy carries significant risks to the UK and its allies.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO