Suicide Awareness Day held in Woodsfield
WOODSFIELD — The Hope Alliance is working to prevent suicide by spreading awareness amid National Suicide Prevention Week. Last week, the Monroe County Board of Commissioners designated Sept. 10 as Suicide Prevention Awareness Day. In honor of the day and to raise awareness of the growing number of veterans and civilians who have died from suicide, a display and information booth were present outside the courthouse Friday.www.timesleaderonline.com
