CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodsfield, OH

Suicide Awareness Day held in Woodsfield

Times-Leader
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOODSFIELD — The Hope Alliance is working to prevent suicide by spreading awareness amid National Suicide Prevention Week. Last week, the Monroe County Board of Commissioners designated Sept. 10 as Suicide Prevention Awareness Day. In honor of the day and to raise awareness of the growing number of veterans and civilians who have died from suicide, a display and information booth were present outside the courthouse Friday.

www.timesleaderonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Woodsfield, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Ideation#Suicide Crisis#Suicide Prevention#Suicide Awareness#The Hope Alliance#American#Qpr#Silent Watch
The Associated Press

US nears plan for widescale expulsions of Haitian migrants

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration worked Saturday on plans to send many of the thousands of Haitian immigrants who have gathered in a Texas border city back to their Caribbean homeland, in a swift response to the huge influx of people who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and congregated under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy