Pregame report: Three players out as Auburn football prepares for Alabama State

AUBURN — Starting receiver Ja'Varrius Johnson was a notable absence from Auburn football stretching exercises Saturday morning. While the Tigers were warming up for their game against Alabama State, Johnson was on the sideline. He will be out, while Kobe Hudson has been announced as his replacement at starting receiver. (Happy birthday to Hudson.) Cornerback Jaylin Simpson, who went to the locker room with an injury during the first half of last week's game against Akron, was also not warming up.