Britney Spears has asked a judge to end her father's guardianship at a hearing next week so that she can get married with a prenuptial agreement, a petition filed by her lawyer said Wednesday. The US pop singer, who has described the controversial 13-year arrangement that gives Jamie Spears control of her affairs as "abuse," recently announced her engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari. Jamie Spears filed a petition last month for Britney's conservatorship to be ended, saying he acknowledges the singer now "believes that she can handle her own life." According to the filing Wednesday, Britney is "in the process of engaging a family law attorney to craft a prenuptial agreement," which would require the approval of any conservator still in place.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO